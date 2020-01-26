In April, it will be 52 years since the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But here in Beeville, his legacy is alive and well.
On Monday, during the observed holiday celebrating King’s birth, a group of elected officials, citizens and clergymen met at the Bee County Courthouse and marched to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on North Burke Street.
At the church, a service was held that included keynote speaker Pastor Michael Brown of the True Vision Baptist Church in San Antonio. Brown’s sermon focused on the Aaronic benediction found in Numbers 6:24-26.
“Sometimes we spend so much time looking at what’s wrong that we miss seeing what’s right,” he said. “You know, there’s a lot of weeping that will happen in the night but joy comes in the morning.”
Brown said that a blessing is a “life-changing word” and that despite a government, one’s home and some churches that are broken, “in the midst of all that brokenness, I can still say I’m blessed.”
Brown then told a story about an experience that occurred while congregants were decorating the church for Christmas of hugging a woman and getting glitter on him, comparing it to the Lord’s face shining upon us.
“I walked up to someone else and they said, ‘You got glitter on you.’ And they just kept hitting on me and beating on me. And they did all of that to try and get the glitter off me,” he said. “This person got done, they thought they got the glitter off me. I walked up to someone else ... they started hitting on me and beating on me. They got done and I went up to someone else. ... Even when they thought they got done, you still have some shine on you.”
And when it came to the Lord giving us His peace, Brown said, “He’ll give you peace. It doesn’t mean everything’s going to be peaceful, but He’ll give you peace.”
Brown mentioned how it seems like so many are stressed out and worried these days and how the suicide rate is up – even among pastors.
“We are in a place where we need security at the church. School grounds have become battlegrounds, he said. “Could it be the reason that all of this is happening is because we walked away from the Lord?
“Could it be that we stopped praying to the Lord? Could it be that we stopped having faith, leaning and depending on the Lord? Could it be that we are more concerned with civil rights than we are with what’s right? We are more concerned with keeping it real that keeping it righteous. Could it be that we have all the craziness in this life because we have walked away from the Lord?”
