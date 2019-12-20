One of the things I like about the colder months in South Texas is the arrival of the wintering sparrows. Chipping Sparrows come in hosts; Lincoln’s Sparrows, Vespers, and Savannahs are all pretty common. A few Field Sparrows and Grasshopper Sparrows show up. Occasionally a White-crowned Sparrow will join the feeder crowd. But my favorite is the White-throated Sparrow.
According to Oberholser’s The Bird Life of Texas (1974) this species is “very common, verging on abundant…in the eastern third” of the state, “though scarce some years in the south Texas brush country.”
This seems to be one of the “not so scarce” years, although I rarely encounter more than four or five individuals as I walk our trails. I suspect that fewer than a dozen are wintering here on our Brush Country farm, and most of those are in the denser undergrowth. For the White-throated Sparrow is indeed a “sparrow of brushy forest or woodland edges” both summer and winter. On its breeding grounds in the high latitudes of North America, this species “nests in semi-open tracts of conifers and mixed woods where it finds ample low shrubs, saplings and tangly thickets…” It even nests on the ground “amid vines and briars and/or under a canopy of grass or ferns.” In winter, the White-throated Sparrow is still on the ground, foraging in the understory. It “rattles noisily in leaves, scratching with both feet at once and often digging in the earth with its bill.” In this way it finds small seeds, its principal winter food.
White-throated Sparrows will feed on the ground around feeders if those feeders are placed close to the woodland edge or near undergrowth. Black oil sunflower seeds appeal to these sparrows and are easy for them to crack. And, of course, these birds will come to water, particularly if the water is freshly dripped into a low container. Sometimes, they will even take a bath!
White-throated Sparrows have a delightful song. Typically the song is reserved for the breeding grounds, but in late winter you can sometimes hear the sparrows sing. The song is a clear, whistled “Old Sam Peabody, Peabody, Peabody” with the “peabodies” virtually all on the same pitch. It is quite plaintive and sweet. And it is easily repeatable as a mnemonic phrase to point it out to someone who is hearing it for the first time.
What I find fascinating about White-throated Sparrows is their coloration, particularly on their heads. Some individuals have a stark white median line on the top of their heads and bright white eyebrow lines. Dark black lines border the median line. Other individuals have tan-colored lines instead of the white lines. On them, the black lines are replaced with dark brown ones. For years, birders and ornithologists had assumed that the duller, browner birds were juveniles, young birds not yet of breeding age.
Then, ornithologists noticed that White-throated Sparrows on the breeding grounds were often the ones with the tan-colored stripes, not just the bright white striped individuals. So, it was assumed that these duller-colored, breeding birds must be females. Females of a species generally benefit from having duller, less obvious plumage as they tend to their nests and young.
However, researchers observing these sparrows on their breeding territories noted a curious thing: Some of the browner (presumably female) birds were singing, displaying courtship behaviors, and maintaining territory! In other words, they were acting like males! What was going on?
It turns out that the White-throated Sparrow is a polymorphic species. It comes in two color morphs: the white median-stripe form and the tan median-stripe form. Banding studies showed that there are equal numbers of males and females of each color. In 1966, it was discovered that the polymorphism is correlated with a chromosomal polymorphism. In other words, the two colors were the result of having two forms of a chromosome, specifically an inversion. White morphs had the inverted chromosome and one “normal” chromosome, while the tan morphs had two “normal” chromosomes.
Tan-tan matings produced all normal offspring. White-white matings produced some offspring with two inverted chromosomes and these individuals were not as healthy or fit. But having one inverted chromosome actually increased fitness over the two “normal” chromosome individuals. So there was some advantage to having a white morph as one of the parents.
But what comes next is really interesting: The white morph males were almost always paired with tan morph females and vice versa! The birds were selecting for the opposite color morph in their mates. Elaina Tuttle in her PhD. Dissertation (1993) documented that this mating strategy maintained relatively equal proportions of each color morph in the population. But to what advantage is this to the species?
Dr. Tuttle has continued her research on this sparrow over the years. She has found that while each morph appears to be equally fit, there are some behavioral differences between the two. White morph males are more aggressive and sing more often, but spend less time guarding their mates, occasionally attempt to copulate with other females, and provide less parental care than the tan males do. White morph females are also more aggressive than the tan morph females. The tan individuals, both male and female, are generally more docile, more faithful to their mates, and better at raising their young. Obviously, it is good for the species to have both sets of behaviors in the population. By having equal proportions of each color morph (and their associated behaviors), White-throated Sparrows will continue to have aggressive, highly competitive individuals as well as calm, caring “homebodies” in their populations.
So, the birds actively seek out mates of the opposite color morph, but is it by the head colors and patterns alone, or is there a behavioral component? And how do they know their own color morph? These questions are among those currently being investigated by Dr. Tuttle and her colleagues at Indiana State University. I am intrigued by these findings about White-throated Sparrows, aren’t you?
Listen for “Old Sam Peabody” in your neighborhood and think about how much we have learned about this little sparrow…and nature in general!