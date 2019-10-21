Federal agent: Suspect abandons plan of ‘suicide by cop’

CORPUS CHRISTI – A 37-year-old man remained in jail under federal charges of possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a truck in Beeville and later crashing it into the barrier at a military facility in Corpus Christi.
Special Agent C.M. Sutton with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives filed his complaint last week in federal court after the arrest of Brian Dale Robinson.
His report details that at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Robinson was at a gas station in Beeville when he saw a Dodge Ram 3500 with the engine running.
Robinson, the report outlines, stole the truck and drove to Corpus Christi.
Police here were notified of the theft from the Stripes convenience store at 1620 E. Farm-to-Market Road 351 with reports that it was headed south.
Deputies in San Patricio County were the first to spot the flatbed truck, the federal charge says. Law enforcement officers from Sinton, Taft and Portland also gave chase to the truck as it headed toward the Harbor Bridge.
With Corpus Christi police in pursuit too, the truck headed toward the naval air station.
It was not long before 7 a.m. when the truck crashed into the barricade at the military base at the north gate.
Sutton, in his report, wrote that with the truck no longer able to move, Robinson left on foot heading toward one the buildings on base while holding a loaded HS Produkt XDM 9mm pistol he found in the truck. This type of pistol is commonly sold under the Springfield name.
“Robinson stated he had suicidal thoughts to include ‘suicide by cop’; however, he did not want anyone else to be hurt so he opted to drop the weapon under/near the dumpster as law enforcement personnel arrived and took Robinson into custody without further incident,” Sutton wrote in his report.
In Beeville, Police Chief Robert Bridge said Robinson faces at least a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — a state jail felony, punishable by a term of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of as much as $10,000.