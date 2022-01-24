While one tenant – Triga Fire Solutions LLC – continues to build at the Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex, another is on the way out the door.
Bee Development Authority Executive Director Jaime Arrisola informed the group’s board members at the Jan. 10 meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow its lease to run out in May and will move all of its assets elsewhere.
The agency’s lease expires May 13.
In late December, FEMA representative Sylvianna Moya met with Arrisola and BDA Chairman Orlando Vasquez to notify them that FEMA would not be renewing its lease at the complex.Currently, FEMA pays $41,000 per month for the lease of Hangar VT-24 and 30 acres of space on a concrete tarmac.
The agency uses that space to store trailers that it offers to people who are displaced after natural disasters as a form of temporary housing.
At one point, FEMA had more than a thousand trailers on site at Chase Field.
That number has dwindled to about 100, Arrisola said, as the agency slowly moves those to another site, which it has been doing for the past three weeks.
FEMA first moved into Chase Field in November 2017, shortly after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Coastal Bend.
Originally, the agency’s lease was for $75,000 per month for the hangar building, two inactive runways and an inactive turnaround, an additional 42 acres of concrete tarmac space and a 300-car parking lot.
The terms of the lease fluctuated as the agency’s needs changed, but the hangar was always a part of the lease.
In total, Arrisola estimated that FEMA pumped upward of $2 million into the BDA’s coffers through lease payments over the course of the agency’s stay at the complex.
That money, Arrisola said, ultimately saved the BDA.
“The blessing of having FEMA choose Chase Field was grand because, at one time, we were three years away from having to hand the assets back over to the city of Beeville because we weren’t going to be able to function with the revenue that was coming in,” he said.
FEMA’s departure opens the door for the BDA to find a new tenant for Hangar VT-24.
Arrisola confirmed that the BDA is already in negotiations for a lease for the building.
“We’ve been blessed since we came back from Dubai,” he said. “The leads just keep coming in.”
Arrisola said he could not disclose the name of the company that had submitted a letter of interest on the facility.
“It’s bittersweet. The relationship with FEMA is amazing to have, but now we have an asset and we do have a letter of interest on that asset, the hangar,” Arrisola said.
“We’re just going to continue to move forward and do what the BDA is set out to do and create jobs.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•