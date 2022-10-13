Fido Fest, the next big fundraiser for the potential Beeville Dog Park, has been delayed until spring 2023. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook group and the one who has spearheaded the dog park efforts, this is to allow more time to plan a large scale fundraising event.
“Successful events typically take six plus months,” said Carrillo, “Even though we were excited to kind of get another fundraiser in the books, we didn’t want to rush anything. We didn’t want to not have enough time to get enough sponsors and get the word out to participants. A month and a half just wasn’t enough, especially considering all the time that is invested in an event like that.”
This delay will allow more time for sponsors to join and for more
people to hear about the event, Carrillo hopes.
Carrillo recently recieved design plans for a potential Beeville Dog. These plans were meant to be shown at Fido Fest, however Carrillo is waiting to hear feedback on the plans from John Benson, the Beeville city manager.
“I remain optimistic for the future of the project,” said Carrillo, “I am very eager to get it going and yet I know how long things take. We are a year in and we have the location but we still need to prep the space and we still need to raise the money.”
Carrillo has been affected by the rising cost of construction materials as well. A major part of the first phase of building this dog park is the construction of a fence around the area that the city has provided for them in Tyler Park. According to Carrillo, a recent quote places the price of this fence at over $23,000, double the cost of what Carrillo thought the fence would be.
“We have our ideal dog park plans in place,” said Carrillo, “I think they’re fantastic for the needs of the community and it’s an opportunity to be a great resource for us, but the initial phase one is much more than $10,000. It’s $23,000.”
This increase in price was part of what influenced the delay in Fido Fest. Carrillo recalled spending hundreds of hours planning the recent Petriotic Pawrade. While she considered the event successful, it produced only $3,000 as a fundraiser.
“It just needs to be a higher earning event because I also have two businesses that I run ... so I’m not just willing to invest hundreds of hours on something unless we can work toward making it a really successful event,” said Carrillo.
Previously, Carrillo had stated that there were multiple investors who may be willing to help with the park. One of the investors has now fallen through. Carrillo is still seeking different funding opportunities to finish phase one of the project.
Grant opportunities and big sponsors for the next fundraising event is now the main focus for the dog park. For Carrillo, one of the major obstacles for the dog park is a lack of funding.
While Fido Fest has been delayed, Carrillo is planning to hold multiple smaller fundraisers for the remainder of the year. She is still unsure just what form these fundraisers will take. However, one idea that Carrillo has had includes a photo submission contest that people can participate in from the comfort of their own home.
“Anything worth having is going to take time to get there,” said Carrillo. “... People still want the park and people are still interested in volunteering for the event. ... I’m just hoping that maybe we can just get out and get together in the community, even without a dog park.”
