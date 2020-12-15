Many of the men and women who are among the membership of VFW Post 9170 in Beeville have vivid memories of the battles they fought during their days of active duty military service.
But now, in the ninth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, the post is fighting to stay afloat as it has faced a barrage of financial challenges. The post’s president, Luis Puido, said business at its canteen on South Washington Street is down, but costs of beer, electricity, cable and WiFi have gone up.
This situation was not helped by state mandates.
Bars were shut down for most of the month of March through April 15. Then in June, they were again closed.
“There was no warning,” Pulido recalled. “We had just bought beer.”
Fortunately, he said, the VFW’s supplier allowed them to exchange beer that had expired. During the second closure, the post was allowed to sell beer to go. But when the canteen was permitted to reopen again in September, it did not come without difficulty.
“We had to go through most of our checking account just to open,” Pulido said. “We had to spend $3,000 just in product.”
Since reopening, one of four air-conditioning units failed, a walk-in cooler malfunctioned and a beer well that broke down had to be repaired, he said, eating into even more of the post’s profits.
To be considered successful, he said the canteen would have to clear roughly $800 per night. Right now, that only happens on karaoke nights, which have taken place every other Wednesday since Nov. 25.
The canteen is the post’s steady revenue producer, but Pulido said a majority of its income comes from its fundraisers, which since June has included a monthly smoked meatloaf plate sale. On Friday, plates of smoked meatloaf, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert will be sold at the canteen for $10 each. For more information, call Pulido at 361-318-0900.
After expenses, he said, the plate sales have consistently yielded approximately $1,500. But when it comes to the canteen, Pulido said the post is just meeting expenses and payroll – a cost that recently was reduced when one employee was laid off due to changing the daily opening time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The canteen, which is open to the general public as well as veterans, closes at 11 p.m.
As a nonprofit organization, Pulido said the VFW has to make donations. But that activity has been curtailed and the prize awards for this year’s Voices of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay competitions were reduced.
“We’re going to give a prize to them, but we can’t give the way that we want to ... what they deserve actually,” he said.
But the post’s new board, which brings a fresh perspective and ideas, is aiming to make the local VFW organization more family oriented again. Pulido said the post has been hurt by the stigma that the organization is “just a bar where old vets hangout.”
Attempts are also being made to reach out to younger veterans to show them that they are welcomed as well. Additionally, the post recently renovated the front portion of its building and it plans to make improvements in the rear to make it a more user-friendly meeting area. Pulido said this could include a play area with Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation gaming consoles.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Beeville’s VFW post is not closing down its facility. Pulido invites all members of the public to patronize the canteen, make monetary donations and purchase food at the fundraisers.
“The VFW will survive here in town,” he said. “No matter what we do, we will survive because the veterans need it.”