Fire chief escapes blaze

NORMANNA – The chief of the Normanna Volunteer Fire Department is uninjured after a fast-moving blaze consumed his motor home.
Firefighters were called at approximately 1 p.m. March 13 to the intersection of Colony Road and County Road 203 for a report of a recreational vehicle (RV) on fire. Lester Kissee, president of the Pettus Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene.
“It was in full blaze, fully engulfed, and it was spreading to the fence,” he said.
When units from Normanna and Beeville responded to assist, firefighters concentrated first on keeping the flames – fanned by a stiff wind coming from the south – from spreading into nearby dry brush, Kissee said.
The lone driver of the motor home, Lyle Sanders, reported that he was driving the RV because he planned to show it to a potential buyer later in the day. The motor home was listed for $260,000, Kissee said.
But trouble struck when a fire started underneath a refrigerator.
“(Sanders) said he saw smoke and reached up to grab the fire extinguisher and that was it,” Kissee said. “So he got out.”
Firefighters remained at the scene for almost two hours.