Fire chief: No threat posed by prison chlorine leak

BEEVILLE – There is no long-term environmental threat posed by a chlorine cylinder that leaked at the Garza East Unit here, said Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris.
Firefighters were called to the prison after 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, the chief said, for a leaking chlorine cylinder. The cylinder is housed in a maintenance building that is part of Garza East’s water treatment system.
“An inmate monitoring the system heard the alarm go off, and he notified the guards,” Burris said.
The maintenance building was evacuated and no one was injured, he said. Firefighters stayed on the scene to monitor the cylinder as the chlorine escaped. They then returned the next morning to secure the cylinder.
At no time were the inmates or guards in danger, Burris said.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.