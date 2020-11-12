BEEVILLE – The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department has gained a formidable tool in its arsenal, which can be used both for wildland firefighting and high-water rescue.
Thanks in part to a grant from the Texas Forestry Service, the department, on Oct. 22, received a converted six-wheel military truck after the vehicle received modifications from McAllen-based Diamondback Emergency Vehicles. According to James Farrell from Diamondback, the truck previously was equipped with a rear crane and was once used to transport equipment such as missiles.
Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris said the truck was outfitted with a 1,250-gallon water tank with foam capability. Unlike traditional water tanks, the one on this truck he said is a “skid unit,” allowing it to be removed from its bed and remounted onto another truck if the need should arise.
“We did the rear modifications,” Farrell said. “We did the steps and railings to protect (on the sides of the bed).”
This truck is larger than another vehicle the department recently received through the Forestry Service, in that both have a cabover design, all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. The new truck, with its high ground clearance and raised air-intake snorkel also can be used in water rescues.
Burris said the truck had a total cost of $43,000, of which the Forestry Service grant covered $20,000. The fire department paid $23,000.
“The truck belongs to the Forestry Service for one year,” he said. “We keep the maintenance on it and all that, and then it switches over to the fire department. This will be our third truck that we got that way.”
The new truck will replace an older brush truck that, due to its age, is becoming more difficult to maintain, the chief said.