BEEVILLE – Two Beeville men are facing federal firearms charges following their arrests after lawmen from three agencies executed search and arrest warrants at a house on West Inez Street.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said some of his officers along with deputies from the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and agents from Homeland Security Investigations converged on a garage apartment at 205 W. Inez St. Oct. 8 at 5:11 p.m.
“Officers received information, a Crime Stopper tip along with information from other sources that corroborated the information, that there appeared to be drug trafficking at that location,” Bridge said. “An investigation that took several days resulted in developing enough information to obtain a search warrant for the location.”
Arrested and each charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, manufacture and delivery of 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2-A and being a felon in possession of a firearm were 29-year-old Juan Perez and 28-year-old Eric Campos, both of Beeville. Bridge said both men were taken into federal custody and transported to the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown. The two were due for their first court appearance Oct. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/