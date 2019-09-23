BEEVILLE – Firefighters with the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department were called out Thursday morning to try to extinguish a fire at the city of Beeville’s brush dump site at Farm Roads 673 and 351.
The first call received at the Beeville Police Department for the fire department came in at 9:53 a.m., and units were sent immediately.
Within minutes after the first fire units arrived at the scene, Assistant Fire Chief Lanny Holland was calling for additional units and manpower to fight the smoldering compost.
The site was once a caliche pit, but it has been used in recent decades to hold discarded tree limbs and brush taken mostly from residences within the city limits.
The city contracts periodically with a company that mulches the vegetation and piles it up for composting.
Although some flames could be seen in parts of one massive pile of composting material Thursday, most of the smoke coming from the pile was caused by smoldering matter under the surface.
By 10:30 two large tanker trucks and one brush truck had responded to the call for backup, and another brush truck was on its way to the site.
Minutes after that another call was sent out for additional vehicles and manpower.
City of Beeville Director of Public Works Albert Bridge said he was confident that the smoldering fire could be extinguished. But that would require the city to get heavy earth-moving equipment and spread out the material so water could be applied to the fire.
Firefighter Greg Baron, who works as a detective with the Beeville Police Department, was one of the first emergency responders on the scene.
He drove the city’s Engine 4 to the site and used its “monitor nozzle” to spray foam from the truck to the burning pile.
Using the monitor nozzle, Baron was able to reach the burning compost more than 100 feet away from the truck.
Baron later brought Engine 4 to the entrance of the facility to have it refilled with water from the BVFD’s Tanker 1 truck.
One of the problems fighting the fire was the difficulty of getting any of the BVFD’s vehicles close to the smoldering pile.
