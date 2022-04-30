Students at the First Baptist Church School celebrated a successful fundraising campaign benefiting the American Heart Association. This is an annual event that helps teach the children to look outside of their own needs and focus on the needs of others. The staff at the school established a goal of $5,000. Three milestones were included in this event. Once the children passed the $1,000 goal, they were able to drop any test grade. At the midway point, students earned an ice cream party. When they passed the $5,000 goal, three events were put in motion. Janice Barris, the fifth and sixth grade teacher, volunteered to kiss a pug. Coach J.R. Martinez stepped up for a pie in the face. Director Chuck Knowlton had all of his hair cut off and the rest of the staff wore clown wigs during the day of celebration. “I would like to thank our parents and staff for diligently working together to surpass our goal,” said Knowlton. “Hair grows back and pie can be washed off, but ultimately our desire is to teach the children to be an extension of Jesus Christ as they help others.”
Information provided by First Baptist Church School