First Mexican-American female graduates Army Ranger School

José "Bumper" Gomez puts the covered "RANGER" patch on the sleeve of his daughter's uniform at her graduation from the U.S. Army's grueling Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga. Second Lieutenant Jalen Gomez was the first Mexican-American female to ever complete the challenging school. She will be stationed at Fort Drum, New York after completing the army's Airborne and Pathfinder training courses at Fort Benning.