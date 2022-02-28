Fires continue to break out in and around Beeville as the dry, windy season continues. According to assistant fire chief Ryan Garza, a call went out for a structure fire on Feb. 17 at 4:29 p.m.
The fire broke out at the old 3G Electric property at FM 351 off of North St. Mary’s Street.
The fire spread to nearby vehicles and grass. Eight departments responded to the incident with a total of 50 personnel involved in fighting the fire. According to Garza, the Navy from the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station was also called in, however the call was canceled.
It took firefighters two hours to combat the blaze, during which, three acres of land was burned.
