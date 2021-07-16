Chris Estrada is still in disbelief about being inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, but he said it won’t change him or the way he does things.
“I thought it was awesome when I heard he got inducted,” said Monica Baron, mother of Lucia Carbajal, 12, who has been taking private lessons from Estrada at his facility for about four years. “He’s great with her and she loves coming back. I stay and watch because I love how he interacts with her and brings out the best in her.”
Estrada’s power tumbling and trampoline journey began as a kid in Pine, a small town in East Texas, when his mother decided that signing up for a sport outside of school might help her son overcome his shyness.
“That’s actually how I met Penny (Green-Rios) because she was my first coach,” said Estrada. “We’ve been like brother and sister since then. She’s always been there for me and I don’t know how I would’ve done any of this without her.”
In 2001, Estrada moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, and began more intense competitive training.
Six years later, he left for the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and qualified the next year in 2008 to compete for Worlds.
“I competed against 100 other men for one of 16 spots to go to the Beijing Olympics,” said Estrada. “Those were probably the most nerve-wracking performances of my life. But it was all worth it to represent the USA.”
In 2008, he competed in the Olympic Games in Beijing, finishing 15th in the men’s trampoline event.
During his competitive career, he won six golds in national competitions, including the 2006 US Championships in Illinois, the 2007 National Championships in Tennessee, and the 2008 Visa Championships in Houston.
His top international competition finish was gold medal-winning performance in the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Grenzland Cup in Germany.
Estrada joined the Coast Guard in 2010, then finally moved to Beeville in 2014 and began giving lessons and classes out of his first gym.
“These are recreation classes,” he said. “If I taught competitive classes, these kids would be going through the ceiling. I like working with kids and teaching them about cross training, conditioning, strength, and anything else. I push them but I’m never critical of them. I want them to have fun and learn new things, but I also want them to do their best.”
The new hall of famer said his plaque is still safe in a box at home and he is still taking the time to enjoy the recognition in his own time.
“It’s still surreal to me,” he said. “The trip was great and it was definitely nice to see some of the other Olympians I hadn’t seen in a while and looked up to. Some of the kids know, but most of them don’t. I don’t really want to make a big deal about it, but I am very happy.”
Estrada’s gym offers classes to children ages 14 and up as well as private classes for student’s interested in one-on-one time for help or to sharpen certain skills for cheer.
“I’ve been helping coach since I was 12,” he said. “It’s just something I grew up doing and always loved. I like helping them build their confidence and learn how to take constructive criticism while having as much fun as possible.”
The gym is also home to coach Nick Gonzales and three different cheer groups and classes are held separately, but in conjunction with power tumbling classes and lessons for help with flip flops are available as well.
As students all of ages made their way inside the gym for class or walked to the bathroom or to get a drink of water, Estrada greeted each of them by name and made a joke.
“I remember being one of them and being nervous and scared,” he said. “I try to tell parents just to give it time and let them get out of their shell. It takes time. They are welcome to come watch a class if they’re not sure their kids would like it; but who doesn’t love jumping on a trampoline?”
For more information visit his trampoline and power tumbling Facebook page, @trampolineandpowertumbling.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•