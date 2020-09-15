BEEVILLE – The first phase of improvements to the Moore Street Wastewater Plant soon will be underway.
Beeville City Manager John Benson said this phase of the $14.5 million project has an estimated cost of $6.8 million. A majority of the funding will come from the voter-approved sale of Beeville Water Supply District bonds totaling $10 million. He said $7 million will be spent on the plant with the remainder paying for future water system improvements.
Various work opportunities include electrical equipment and wiring, excavation, piping, concrete, chemical treatment and more.
“So if we have local contractors in Bee County area that are capable of doing the project, we might as well keep those dollars here,” he said.
Tim Podanoffsky, project design engineer for consulting firm Performance Services Inc. invites all area contractors to an open house and information session Monday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. in the John C. Fulghum Event Center, 111 E. Corpus Christi St. in Beeville.
“I want to encourage (tradesmen) to be part of this,” he said.
