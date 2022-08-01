Mercy Flynn has been living in Beeville for over three decades. She has run the Beeville medical clinic as a family nurse practitioner for five years. Additionally, she is also on the Coastal Bend board of trustees. She was also just recently appointed to the Bee Development Authority. With all these titles under her belt, some may wonder just how she came this far.
In her early life, Flynn had actually wanted to go into law enforcement. However, both she and her father fell very ill. Flynn spent six months in a hospital. That time spent in the hospital changed her perspective and set her down a new path in life.
Flynn moved to Beeville in 1989 after living in Guam. She studied to be a licensed vocational nurse before developing her practice further, starting her career in 1992. Flynn soon became a registered nurse. Flynn believed more than anything in her dream of being a nurse. She had to work two jobs to get herself through school without any student loans.
Flynn remembers her parents as her main role models. Both her mother and father encouraged her newfound passion for nursing. Her father made clear that Flynn’s education would be the most important thing in her life.
With this in mind, Flynn encourages everyone in her life, including her employees, to continue their education. She even supports her employees with their tuition if they decide to return to school.
Flynn made the decision to work in Beeville after working as a family nurse practitioner in the local emergency room.
“Working in the emergency room, I noticed a lot of underserved people in Beeville,” said Flynn. “They tend to go to the emergency room for a lot of things, from elderly people to young people. My dream is to help the community to provide medical help to the community. ... That’s why I decided to open my own practice. The main thing is to provide medical needs to this underserved community.”
Flynn says that sometimes people who require treatment do not have money on hand for necessary treatment. This brought back memories from Flynn’s home country of the Philippines. She recalled that as a child in her community, members would help each other when they needed food.
“There are people who come to my clinic and sometimes they don’t have money in their pocket,” said Flynn. “They ask to be seen and they’ll pay me when they get paid. I have no problem with that. I would rather see people get well and educate them.”
Flynn most of all wants to foster a comfortable environment for her patients.
Flynn views the town as her home, noting that she was instantly accepted in the community.
“I was blessed,” said Flynn. “I enjoy the people.”
She decided to run for election to the Coastal Bend College board of trustees after seeing the need for “some changes.” Flynn had previously run the nursing program at Coastal Bend College for seven years. Now as a former faculty member, she offers a unique insight into what Coastal Bend College may need.
“Our goal is to improve the college and better serve the community as well,” said Flynn.
Flynn was appointed to the Bee Development Authority in June. Part of the reason she wanted to be a part of the BDA was because she felt her expertise as a medical professional would be helpful. She wishes to improve the community through her work on the BDA.
While Flynn puts a lot of hard work into the organizations she is involved in, she is not without her down time. One of the things she looks forward to is a weekly Sunday brunch that she cooks for her family. Cooking is one of Flynn’s favorite things to do.
Flynn laments not being able to continue a passion for golf. When she lived in Guam, she used to play golf to help unwind. She laughingly noted that swinging her club at the golf ball was a great way to let out any frustrations that had accumulated. While she has not played golf in four years, she plans to return to the sport as a hobby sometime in the future.
Whether it is at her clinic, in the kitchen or at the golf course, Flynn puts her all into everything she does.
