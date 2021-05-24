Beeville City Councilman Brian Watson has been a vocal champion of a measure to prevent camping inside city limits without a permit as a way to curb a seemingly growing problem with “tent cities.”
City Ordinance 2384, the controversial ordinance that Watson has supported, passed by a slim margin at the May 11 meeting of the Beeville City Council.
After significant discussion on the issue, which also included comments from Beeville Chief of Police Robert Bridge and Beeville Vineyard Executive Director Kiki Gonzales, Watson made a motion to pass the ordinance and received a second from newly sworn-in Councilman Michael Willow II.
Watson, Willow and Benny Puente Jr. voted yes on the measure, while Francisco Dominguez Jr. and Eric Holland dissented.
The ordinance prohibits unauthorized camping on public or private property without direct consent from the property owner or an authorized agent of the owner.
For public property owned by the city, prospective campers must obtain a permit through the city. That permit process, City Manager John Benson said after the meeting, has not been finalized, but details should be available soon.
Campers on private property would be required to seek approval from the property owner.
The ordinance is aimed at preventing the city’s homeless from establishing “tent cities,” like the one that exists under the Washington Street bridge near downtown.
Gonzales said that anywhere from 15 to 20 homeless people are regulars in the makeshift camp.
The ordinance makes the group’s continued presence at the site a ticketable offense, but one that Bridge said would require discretion on the part of his officers.
Before the vote on the item, Watson vocalized his support of the ordinance, saying the city has to start somewhere to address the issue.
He also said that he knew that the ordinance alone wouldn’t solve the problem the city faces.
“There are no good options,” he said. “This is not going to solve the problem, and it’s not going to give them a place to go.”
“...I want us to be proactive.”
Gonzales has been spearheading the effort to establish a non-profit organization that could help the city’s homeless, a process that is still ongoing she told the council.
She also said she has several grants in the works but can’t secure that money until the organization’s 501(c)(3) status is approved.
The subject of drug use in the Washington Street bridge camp was also broached by Willow, who asked Bridge if there were signs of it at the site.
“Unfortunately, yes,” Bridge said, adding that he has seen things such as meth pipes and discarded needles during his regular visits to the site.
That prompted Willow to proclaim his support of the ordinance because he said the city needed to take action before someone’s child is stuck with a dirty needle.
The discussion and subsequent vote on the item was just one of more than 20 agenda items for the meeting.
The meeting also included the swearing-in ceremony of both Willow and Watson. Willow unseated Ford Patton for the Ward 1 seat in the May 1 election. Watson was unopposed in his bid for reelection to the Ward 5 seat.
Dominguez was also reelected as the city’s mayor at the meeting. He was the only nominee by the council members and was unanimously approved.
Holland was then unanimously seated as the mayor pro tem, replacing Puente.
The other hot topic at the meeting was discussion about the city’s plans for the Bernardo Sandoval Municipal Swimming Pool.
Benson told the council that the city had received just five applications for lifeguard positions and that 10 trained lifeguards need to be on staff before the city can entertain the idea of opening the venue this year.
City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez also presented the council with the proposed admission fee structure for the upcoming season, which includes day passes for $5 for adults and $4 for children up to 10 and senior citizens, as well as a $75 season pass for city residents and a $150 season pass for non-city residents. Additional members of the same household can be added to the season passes as well for a separate fee.
In other business, the council:
• Proclaimed the month of May as Community Action Month as well as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month;
• Heard funding reports on the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaking Show Kickoff Event in January and the Texas Mile event in March;
• Re-appointed Anna Marie Silvas to a two-year term as the municipal court judge;
• Appointed members to the boards of trustees for the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation, the Board of Adjustments and the Bee County Appraisal District;
• Approved an ordinance relating to the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages, beer and wine inside city limits;
• Discussed priority items for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
