By Iain Woessner
Beeville Editor
“As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth. His disciples asked him, ‘Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?’ ‘Neither this man nor his parents sinned,’ said Jesus, ‘but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him. As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” (John: 9:1-5)
Richard Perry lived in a field for three days, sleeping on a bed of cardboard, in a tent donated to him by the goodness of strangers. It’s not the first time – not for Perry. What’s changed now, though, is that at the end of that three days, he’ll be packing up that tent and returning home.
It hasn’t always been that way.
“It really takes me back. Man, I really used to sleep under the bridge,” Perry recalled. “One day I went fishing … I spent two hours trying to catch a fish and I caught one fish. That was a meal. It was better than none, I didn’t complain, but I start to thinking, man…you gotta get out of this.”
Siloam
Perry’s journey out of homelessness was a long one. A prison sentence took him away from the streets, and it was behind bars that he found a better path towards freedom.
“When I went in, I asked ‘God, why am I here? They’ve given me so many chances,’” Perry said. “And I had an officer ask me that after two years in. ‘Perry, you don’t belong in here.’ And normally I’d say ‘they said I did this, they said I did that’ the blame game. (Instead) I said ‘you know what? I violated some of God’s laws and rules … because doing that, I violated worldly rules.’ I used to sit there and say ‘I didn’t do that’ but then I’m lying. Once I started taking the blame, I started feeling good. (The officer) said ‘do you realize you’ve just begun taking the blame for the consequences of your actions?’”
Perry suffered abuse at the hands of authority figures at a young age, and this led him to start drinking at a young age – age nine, he recalls. That led him down a path of substance abuse, which got him in trouble for battery on an officer.
“(I told the judge) I get allergic to law enforcement when I get drunk or high,” Perry said.
For how bad life on the streets was, Perry said that there were times when being homeless offered more comfort and companionship than anything he could find in so-called civilization.
“For me, going in shelters, you got such ego trips in there, people in authority, they really push it. They don’t give you hope … it’s more discouraging,” Perry said. “If you go to a soup kitchen, you’re there for a little bit, you eat and you leave. But when you go into a shelter…prisons are run better than shelters.”
It’s a significant part of why he still does it, years after earning his freedom, finding his faith and turning his life around – to shine a light on that human element.
“Because I’m down and I’m out, I’m still human,” Perry said. “Sitting next to me might be a judge or a deacon. They fell down on hard times. But you get somebody – I’m not going to let you serve me and treat me like that, I may as well be accepting a meal from the devil. Because the words are hurting me.”
So That The Blind Will See
Perry does a lot of homeless outreach, as well as community service and rescue work through the Red Cross and the First United Methodist Church. The “Cardboard Challenge” as he calls it, is more or less a passion project, though. It isn’t bound by any denominational affiliation, it isn’t an official operation of the Red Cross.
It’s just him, in a field.
For five years now, nobody’s taken him up on the challenge – to step out of the comforts of your home and live a day and a night or three in the rough, in a donated tent, on a bed of cardboard. No phone, no worldly pleasures, living off a meager assembly of supplies and off the kindness of strangers.
Nobody’s taken him up on it – until this year.
“I understand where Mr. Perry is coming from, because I was homeless for a period of my life when I was a youth,” Pastor Rosendo Rico Ricarte, pastor at Beeville Family Church and a reverend at Kingsway church, said. “God inspired me through the Word. He opened a ministry, we actually have a ministry where we go out and feed the homeless. Proverbs 19:17: ‘He who gives to the poor man gives to the Lord.’ We go out and feed the homeless from Corpus to Beeville down to Mexico.”
Ricarte and his wife Betty visited with Perry at the start of his sojourn in the field, across from the First United Methodist Church. That initial visit sparked in Ricarte a sudden call to action.
“This is my area. I don’t forget where I came from, where God brought us out of,” Ricarte said. “God brought us out of Egypt. I’m inspired to do it to bring awareness that the homeless are out there and it’s our job, as people, as ministers, to go out and proclaim Gospel to all creation.”
Ricarte, like Perry, hopes to impress upon people the need to look beyond outward appearances or preconceptions, to see in the homeless and destitute the human being who suffers in the grasp of something larger than themselves.
“They’re not homeless because they want to be. They are bound by the enemy,” Ricarte said. “There’s homeless people who want to work. They’re bound by an enemy. Sometimes we’re just bound by an enemy, so bound into drugs or a situation that’s come over them. Don’t judge them by what you see. Start judging them by their hearts. We feed the homeless because the Word of the Lord says to feed them. ‘What you do for the least, you do for me.’”
Ricarte stayed the three days with Perry, and while nobody else took them up on the challenge, Ricarte’s wife Betty loyally stayed by his side. It was a watershed moment for Perry, who sees this as an indication his prayers have been answered.
“I’m just motivated to know more people are on board, that it’s no longer just me,” Perry said. “This isn’t an I thing, it’s a we thing, an us thing. The only I is the I in Him.”
Perry received a good haul of donated food, clothing and essential supplies, much of which will be taken to Camp Zephyr, where a spiritual retreat is being held for the homeless or destitute, or else brought to the First United Methodist Church, to assist in their ongoing charity to the homeless.
Pastor Ricarte, for his part, wants to offer Beeville a call to action, perhaps in time for next year’s Cardboard Challenge.
“My wife and I, Betty, we took up this challenge … what we’re going to take from here is that there are people who really need the community to come together, for the community to see that it’s not about what they can do for us, it’s what we can do for them,” Ricarte said. “That’s what it’s about. Matthew 22:14 says ‘Many are called, but few are chosen.’ We are the chosen ones, if nobody goes to help them, then who will? The communities coming together, there’s many people supporting … I encourage the City of Beeville to keep up the good job, because without them, a lot of this stuff would be impossible to do. We know that through God, all things are possible, but without the community we need to stick together to overlook the bad situations and see what Jesus would do.”