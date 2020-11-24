As the midday sun beats down on the asphalt, a group of veterans keep a steady pace, determined to walk the last 100 miles for those who could not complete their own trip home.
“You think of how far you have come as an individual. You think of your family,” said Sandra Musquez, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. “The pain kicks in and you feel the blisters. That’s when you’ve got to hang on to the reason why you’re doing it.”
Musquez is one of a group of local Iraq Afghanistan Veterans Organizations who participated in the seventh annual 100-mile ruck march Nov. 7-11 that wound over various thoroughfares in and around Bee County. It was her first such event.
Organizers say the march is in honor of the fighting men and women who were unable to complete the last 100 miles of their journeys home.
“It’s a little for the ones who do make it home and got lost in the transition,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Jonn Roberts.
Often, those who march do so in honor of a specific veteran. Musquez was remembering “J.P.,” who served alongside her and her husband, James, in Germany. J.P made it back stateside, but passed away three years ago due to service-related medical issues.
“Throughout the whole time, he was on my mind, reminding me that the body can do anything so long as the mind ... it’s really just a mind game,” she said.
On the first day, Luis Pulido – a U.S. Army veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan – said they started with 18 marchers on the first day. Among them were officers from the Beeville and Refugio police departments, who joined the veterans in a “Back the Blue” day.
“They don’t get enough recognition for what they do,” he said.
George Varra, who was deployed to Iraq during stints in both the U.S. Army and Marines, has participated in five of the seven marches and is credited as the one who started the annual event.
“We were having issues, not just nationwide but here in Beeville, with veteran suicide and (post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said. “Since then, we’ve lost two of our members to suicide.
“That’s what gave me the idea to put this together. It’s about brothers and sisters together for five days, knowing that we can count on each other and stick together.”
A decade ago when the problem of veteran suicides hit home in Bee County, Varra said law-enforcement personnel who would encounter former military members in crisis would reach out to VFW members asking for them to help lawmen reach out to the individual in crisis.
“It would be the first time we had heard of them,” he said.
This gave rise to the creation of the IAVO as a group geared toward solidarity among those who served from August 1990 to the present day in either Iraq or Afghanistan. Since then, Varra and Pulido said there have been instances where they have met suicidal veterans who are under bridges or armed and locked inside a house.
But not all of those remembered along the march lost their lives because of their military service. Pulido said one of those he marches for is Greg Stewart, a veteran of the U.S. Army and Marines who worked locally as a police officer. Three months after returning home from his military commitment, he was killed during a mugging in San Antonio, Pulido said.
IAVO meets in Beeville on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. and is open to both men and women who served. Additional information is available on Facebook, at iavotexas.org or by calling Pulido at 361-318-0900.