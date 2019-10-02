Forestry arrives to help douse city’s mulch fire

BEEVILLE – Anyone who has been to the scene of a recent brush fire in this area might have seen the firefighters in the yellow helmets, matching shirts and green cargo pants.
Those are not the regular firefighters normally found dousing wildfires in the Texas Coastal Bend.
In fact, they came here this summer from locations all around the nation.
They are all working under the direction of Regional Fire Coordinator Craig Olson, a representative of the Texas A&M Forest Service at College Station.
Olson is not new to Beeville.
“I live here,” Olson said. “I’ve been here seven years. I cover the 11 counties of the Coastal Bend.
Olson said he and his wife and children are looking to buy a home in Beeville.
The other 10 firefighters are all here temporarily. Team members spend two-week tours here.
“One goes home and two come in,” Olson said.
Those who are here now come from different national and state wildfire agencies throughout the country.
One of those, James Barberi, is a task force leader from North Georgia where he is with the U.S. Forest Service at the Chattahoochee National Forest.
Barberi looks the part of a wildfire fighter. He sports the longest facial hair in the group. He is not new to Texas, though.
“I started in Florida,” he said. Then he ended up in the Rio Grande Valley for a while. He has been in Texas two months now.
Barberi said he has been in Bee County three days of his two-week tour and then will return to North Georgia.
The number of firefighters varies according to the need here and in other locations across the country.
Our highest number, I think, was 18,” Olson said.
The other firefighters come from Louisiana, Tennessee and Idaho.
“We have a strike team leader from Idaho and a heavy equipment boss from Florida,” Olson said
The fire coordinator said when the firefighters fly into Texas, they get a rental vehicle and then they fly back home after they complete their tour here.
Home for the firefighters is the Holiday Inn Express on U.S. 59 just east of Beeville.
Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said he and the other members of the BVFD are lucky to have the A&M Forest Service group here.
This summer has been a hot and dry one following a relatively wet spring, and the conditions for wildfires are a concern for fire departments all over the state.
When it was suggested that the team spends a lot of time in the familiar military stance of “hurry up and wait,” one of the members laughed.
“When they want us, they want us in a hurry,” he said.
For that reason the entire group is ready to move into action at a moment’s notice.
The firefighters can pull one large bulldozer on a trailer from Louisiana and board a light fire truck when they respond to calls.
Olson said the Texas A&M system provides a lot of assistance to fire departments throughout the state.
The school in College Station is the home of the state’s foremost firefighting training centers.
In addition the Forest Service provides equipment and financial assistance for equipment to fire departments throughout Texas.
Olson said the system provides cost-sharing grants to departments that range from 75 percent to 100 percent of the cost of the equipment needed.
Burris said the BVFD received one free firetruck, its Brush 4 vehicle, and the firefighting unit on the vehicle from the A&M Forest Service at no cost.
The chief said he was happy to learn that the A&M Forest Service chose Beeville as the headquarters for their Coastal Bend firefighting team.
