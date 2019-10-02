Forestry arrives to help douse city’s mulch fire

Firefighters working with the Texas A&M Forest Service in the Coastal Bend are, front row from left, Pat Murray of the U.S. Forest Service and Jason Waguestack and Anthony Guzzardo of the Florida Department of Agriculture. Those in the back row are, from left, Eric Valiquette of the Idaho Department of Land, Cody Evans of the U.S. Forest Service, Task Force Leader James Barberi of the U.S. Forest Service at the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, Regional Fire Coordinator Craig Olson of the Texas A&M Forest Service, Ronnie Ouimette of the Florida Forest Service, Derrick Staggs and Shannon Sims of the Tennessee Department of Forestry and Frannie Reisner of the U.S. Forest Service. The team is staying at the Holiday Inn Express and will be here until wildfire conditions in the Coastal Bend improve. They serve two week tours here and return to their regular jobs around the country as they are replaced by other firefighters from around the nation.