Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC (BDE Law) is pleased to announce that Brian Watson has joined the firm’s Beeville office as an Associate Attorney. Watson is currently the Mayor of Beeville and has spent the better part of the last three years as a Felony Prosecutor for the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Watson will primarily serve as counsel on criminal law matters as well as personal injury, family, juvenile and probate cases. Watson will enhance BDE’s strategic mission of building an elite criminal defense and litigation practice in South Texas and beyond.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to BDE, and that he has chosen our litigation platform as the foundation of his practice,” said Kenneth Bethune, Chair and Managing Partner of BDE.
“Brian earned a stellar reputation during his time as both a prosecutor and a public defender, and comes to us with an exceptional list of credentials. We look forward to welcoming him to private practice and leveraging his talents to assist our clients.”
“There are few attorneys in our area that have Brian’s experience and perspective,” said Barrett Dye, partner and Co-Chair of BDE. “Brian has amassed a wealth of trial experience and criminal law knowledge that will be invaluable to our clients. We are fortunate to be able to continue our Texas litigation expansion with his expertise.”
“I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my career at BDE,” said Watson. “I am thankful for the lessons I learned both as a former public defender and as a felony prosecutor. Those experiences have left me with a unique impression and insight into our justice system.
“My mission is to do justice, and I believe BDE is the right place to carry that banner forward. This firm stands at the apex of providing comprehensive and full-throated representation to those who find themselves in the unflinching gears of our criminal courts.
“I look forward to fulfilling the constitutional mandate of ensuring that Texans are provided due process of law and a zealous defense. BDE is staffed with exceptionally talented lawyers and has already made a tremendous impact in our community. I am eager to work with them and make BDE the go-to law firm in South Texas and beyond.”
Watson earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Texas School of Law where he graduated with distinction in the Order of Barristers. During law school, Watson competed in multiple trial competitions and clinics and was recognized as a Rappoport Human Rights and Justice Fellow.
After law school he joined Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid in Beeville. As a public defender he successfully represented hundreds of clients in charges ranging from DWI to murder, and assisted in collateral matters including expunctions, driver license restoration, immigration and mental health treatment.
He tried his first felony jury trial just 39 days after passing the bar, earning his client a not-guilty verdict. In 2019, he was promoted to First Assistant Public Defender and managed a team of attorneys and staff dedicated to putting clients first.
In 2020, Watson joined the 156th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties as an Assistant District Attorney. Watson focused on special victims’ cases and took great pride in pursuing justice for survivors of physical and sexual abuse.
During his tenure at the DA’s office he gained extensive trial experience, trying cases ranging from burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and super aggravated child sexual assault, never losing a case.
Watson graduated with a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University. After college, Watson worked as a private investigator and IT professional before enrolling in law school. He is married to the love of his life, Raven Watson, and is a proud father to his one-year-old son, William. Watson was elected to the Beeville City Council in 2019 and was named Mayor of Beeville in 2022.
Watson said, “As for my departure from the DA’s office, I won’t comment on specifics, but I am very proud of the work I accomplished there and the many victims I was able to help. I want to thank the office staff that supported me in our daily mission of seeking justice. Ultimately the intersection of law and politics is a perilous place to be.
“To that end, this community will have a choice in 2024 on the type of leader they want in that office. I look forward to sharing more about that race in the near future.
“For now, I am thrilled to be working with my good friends and colleagues at BDE Law. Their dedication to small town Texas mirrors my own, and I look forward to serving the community in this new capacity.”
Information submitted by Bethune, Dye and Enright PLLC