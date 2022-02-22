Former Beeville Police Department Chief Robert Bridge was appointed to the One-Call Board of Texas last week by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bridge, a resident of Normanna, will serve a term on the board through Aug. 31, 2024.
The board has authority over call-before-you-dig systems that notify underground facility operators of excavation plans so pipelines and utility lines can be marked to prevent accidents.
Bridge is a former member of the U.S. Army and also served stints as a justice of the peace in Bee County and also as a municipal court judge for the city of George West. He retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department after a 25-year career.
He was the chief of police in Beeville for a little more than four years before retiring in 2021.
Abbott also reappointed Richard Gann, Marcela Navarrete and Manish Seth to the board.
Gann is the vice president of operations for Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. in Sugar Land, Navarrete is the vice president of strategic, financial and management services for El Paso Water Utilities, and Seth is a partner and founder of Seth & Alexander Advisors LLC and Manish Seth CPA PLLC in Missouri City.
