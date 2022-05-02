Ten years ago, Kristene Chapa and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, were both held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, shot in the back of the head and left to die. Having been found by birdwatchers the next morning, Olgin was declared dead on the scene. Chapa, however, survived and has been advocating for sexual assault and gun violence awareness ever since. Her story has been featured on “Dateline,” “Investigation Discovery” and “The View.”
Chapa, a former student at the Coastal Bend College, returned on April 19 to share her story and speak on sexual assault awareness. Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn was also present with her at the event. Minn will be leading the upcoming documentary film, “Left for Dead: The Kristene Chapa Story” in the fall. Minn took to the stage first to talk about Chapa’s story and her resilience, and how honored he is to tell her story of survival.
“I can’t say enough about her guts,” said Minn. “The most beautiful part of a human being is guts. If you have guts, people will respect you plain and simple. I hope after today you guys will hear her story and you’ll find your guts and take it to the top and make Beeville and the Coastal Bend and the whole area proud of you.”
Chapa spoke with the assembled crowd, detailing her feelings on the matter, while also giving advice to those who are going through something similar to herself.
“I didn’t think that this could happen to me,” said Chapa. “Everyone talks about the shooting but nobody talks about the sexual assault. I still live through that. I still live with the scars everyday. He thought he could get away with this.”
The perpetrator was found guilty of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault on Sept. 28, 2016. Chapa made the conscious decision to not say his name during the event so as to not glorify him or give him a reason to gloat. Minn said the name would also not be used in the upcoming film.
“It’s all about my recovery, mine and Mollie’s,” said Chapa.
Chapa spoke with the crowd about the psychological effects of the attack on her.
“I still go to counseling because of what happened to me,” said Chapa. “I still have night terrors. I suffer from PTSD. ... That night, I remember I had this ugly feeling in my stomach and I didn’t want to get down. Her and I were arguing and I thought, ‘Why not? What’s the point?’ All I can say is trust your gut because that one decision I made, I lost everything.”
Chapa also recalled being forced to bind and duct tape herself, however Chapa managed to leave a slit in the tape covering her eyes so she could still see.
“Try to think of something to survive, cause that’s what I had to do,” said Chapa. “... If you’re being attacked, please try to conceal the DNA.”
Chapa urges those who go through a sexual assault to report it and confide in someone about it.
Chapa also encourages people who go out late at night or early in the morning to travel with a large group of friends. She also suggests bringing a male friend who they trust in those groups.
“Also carry pepper spray,” said Chapa. “I know that kind of sounds cliche, but if I had something, I would have used it. I didn’t have anything. It was just her and I, and we were against a gun.”
Now, 10 years later, Chapa recalls almost giving up after the assault. However, her sister managed to talk with her and help her through the physical and mental recovery. The memory of Olgin also served as motivation for her recovery, a process that still continues today.
For those who support survivors, Chapa urges them to be patient. She says that while their support system should be careful of being pushy, they should also be sure to encourage survivors to speak out and report the crime.
Lastly, she wants survivors to not be discouraged as time passes.
“Don’t put a timeline on your recovery,” said Chapa. “It takes time. Be patient. Even with me, I’m still recovering. I’ll never be 100%, but eventually you’ll accept yourself.”
Chapa looks toward the future. She plans on releasing a book with a co-author in 2024. She also hopes to be part of a second documentary series regarding the attack and her identity as a member of the LGBTQ community.
