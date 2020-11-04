Former chief named new ‘father’ of BVFD

Helen and Donnie Morris are known for being a couple who have loved both their community and each other for several decades. Helen, who has been a member of the Beeville Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary for 64 years – the same amount of years Donnie and she have been married – has been the "Mother of the Department" for approximately 10 years while Donnie, who since joining the department in 1945 has held every position in the department from junior member to chief, recently was named "Father of the Department."