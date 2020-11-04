Former chief named new ‘father’ of BVFD

BEEVILLE – In his three quarters of a century of service to the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, Donald C. “Donnie” Morris has held every possible title a firefighter can hold.
Earlier this month, Morris, a former chief of the department, was named “Father of the Department,” a title previously held by the late Buddy Hardy, who passed away last month. Current Chief Bill Burris said the longtime honorary tradition of naming a firefighter as father of the department existed prior to the start of his tenure 45 years ago.
“We just nominate somebody, who is an older member, who has been with the department for a long time,” Burris said. “Some are still members and some are retired.”
While he still might walk around with the same spring in his step as men a third of his age, Morris – now 89 – retired from the fire department in 2017. He began his firefighting career in Beeville at age 16, when he became a junior member. In the last 32 years with the department, Morris was its chief.
“I’ve finally made the big circle from the junior fire department in 1945 to being accepted in the regular fire department and going up through the ranks from a nozzle man to a truck captain to a rescue captain, assistant chief, fire chief and finally father of the department,” he said. “And it only took 75 years.”
Burris confirmed that while there are many past and present members who have served multiple decades with the department, Morris currently holds the record for the most years of service.
“It’s with great pride that I carry the honor of being the father of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, one of the greatest volunteer fire departments in the state of Texas,” Morris said.
The former chief hopes to use his new title to serve as the fire department’s ambassador to the citizenry and to be an ever-present help to current firefighters...
