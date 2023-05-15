Eric Holland was arrested May 5th in Beeville following an investigation by the Texas Rangers into a case of alleged fraud. He was served a litany of charges, including four felony forgery charges and two misdemeanors.
“Basically what happened was, just before I took over as chief, a complainant came into the police department complaining there was some irregularities in a transfer of some real estate, I think it was a house,” Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr told the Bee-Picayune. “Apparently what he’s accused of is forging documents to show that he had exclusive ownership of a piece of property, when in fact there were others.”
Holland allegedly forged waiver documents from the others who owned the property to pose as its sole owner.
“We took the complaint and when we realized ‘okay, this is a sitting city councilman’ we, very intelligently, called the Texas Rangers and asked if they’d take over the investigation,” Chief Behr said. “They did what I think is a really great in-depth look at the paper, look at the notary stamp – which to my understanding, the notary stamp was also fake. The more they got into it, the more they dug out.”
Holland was booked Friday morning.
This is not the former councilman’s first run-in with the law. In 2019 the Bee-Picayune reported he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated, an incident for which he released a statement of apology.
Holland has served as a city councilman and mayor pro-tem for the city. Holland withdrew from the race for re-election after the current Ward 3 councilman, Alexis Bledsoe, filed her paperwork to challenge him in 2022.
Behr said the BPD wanted to play it by the book, given his history in city politics.
“We wanted to be totally objective, no witch hunt or no cover-up,” Behr said. “We don’t want either one.”
This is an ongoing story.