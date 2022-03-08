From Bee County judge, to executive director of the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable to judicial program manager for the Texas Association of Counties, Stephanie Moreno has come a long way in her career.
Moreno said that the Texas Association of Counties was a body that she was always in some way a part of. When she was the Bee County judge, she was in contact with members of the Texas Association of Counties.
“We used the experts at the association for our legal advice and our training opportunities,” said Moreno. “We even switched over, when I was county judge, to their insurance, their health insurance coverage for our employees as well as their property and casualty insurance for all of our assets.
“I’ve worked with the association,” said Moreno, “I’ve been a speaker at their conferences, I’ve worked with them in my role as president of the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Association. I was very familiar with their team and what they did.”
Moreno recalled that when her predecessor, Mary Cuningham, retired, Moreno connected with the Texas Association of Counties. Everyone involved felt it was a good opportunity, as well as a good time to move Moreno into the new position.
“It was something that was very familiar to me,” said Moreno. “It almost feels like I’m back with my county family because we work so closely with our counties throughout the state.”
Moreno had spoken to the Bee County Rotary Club about her new position on Feb. 16. She is happy to explain her role and the benefits that the Texas Association of Counties can provide to counties in Texas.
The judicial program manages the Texas Judicial Academy. According to Moreno, the academy provides education and training opportunities for county judges throughout Texas. It is a repository for the continuing education hours for every county judge in the state.
“We report those hours, make sure judges are compliant with their continuing education requirements and then we develop the curriculum and training opportunities for the judges,” said Moreno.
Moreno said that the county judge presides over a large swath of responsibilities such as handling contracts, policies, interlocal agreements and presiding over misdemeanor court.
When it comes to her progress through her career, Moreno feels blessed with the opportunities that were presented to her. She started as an attorney general before becoming the Bee County judge.
“It just feels like I’ve been so lucky to have these opportunities presented to me,” said Moreno. “I really love working with counties. I’ve always said counties are kind of the closest to the people. They provide so many services to the people in Bee County and other counties throughout the state. People don’t even realize how much counties do but our judges and commissioners work so hard to try to make sure those services are streamlined.”
Moreno’s heart is in the county. Part of the reason she got into this line of work is because of the connection she felt to her constituents as county judge. She wished to expand that impact.
“I’m touching more than just one community and helping our judges serve their communities,” said Moreno.
In terms of the future, Moreno wishes to remain with the Texas Association of Counties for the foreseeable future. However, she has stated that she has been asked in the past about future political aspirations. At this moment, Moreno made clear that she is dedicated to public service.
“If the right opportunity presented itself, that’s certainly not something I would dismiss,” said Moreno
Moreno is proud of her team and is also proud of the Texas Association of Counties’ place among the top 50 places to work in the nation.
“I really really feel honored to work with this team,” said Moreno
Moreno continues her work with the state of Texas from Beeville. She is happy to still be involved in the community and hopes to continue to be a good influence on Bee County and beyond.
