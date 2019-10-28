Friend calls for final tribute to Sports Hall of Famer

BEEVILLE – Richard Sauceda is hoping that the local public school district will pay tribute to a beloved Sports Hall of Famer and his longtime friend.
Sauceda pleaded his case to Beeville trustees recently hoping they could honor Steve Evans, who died in 2015.
“Y’all have given him a lot of awards, but I feel there is one left out there,” Sauceda told trustees.
Evans, a former A.C. Jones High School graduate, died while being taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center after he experienced difficulty breathing following a coaches meeting.
Leticia Munoz, president of the Beeville ISD board, said trustees would need to look into their policy before making a decision.
She offered no opposition to the idea, only that she wanted to make sure they followed their own rules.
Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig, said, “BISD has a long history of honoring the memory of those who have made an outstanding contribution to the district as determined by the board, and for employees, students or graduates of the district who exemplify the qualities of leadership, scholarship and personal achievement, and who serve by their example as role models for the youth of the district.
“BISD memorials and tributes have been done in a variety of ways from establishing a scholarship fund to planting memorial trees.
“As such, we are deeply honored to work with all families and community members to create a meaningful and life affirming remembrance.”
Sauceda remembers his friend of so many years quite well.
In their younger years, they both had tried to play Pop Warner football but were denied.
“They called us Engelbert,” he said this week. “The reason was our shirts would not fit us because we were so fat and overweight.
“They were afraid we would hurt the other kids.
“We were too big to play. It hurt my feelings.”
They opted for baseball.
Sports would always play an integral part in their lives though.
In high school, they both were finally able to play football, something then absent from the junior high campus.
Evans would continue his athletic career at Texas A&M University in College Station. His playing days would be numbered though, as in his second year, an injury took him off the field but not out of the game.
After graduating from A&M in 1987, Evans served as a teacher and coach in Beeville and North Garland, Port Arthur, La Marque, Aldine, Texas City and Clear Falls.
“He touched the lives of a lot of students,” Sauceda said.
He wasn’t sure exactly what could be done to honor his friend.
“Let’s think about retiring his jersey or his number,” Sauceda said. “You can still wear it, but in our hearts, that number is a way of honoring him.”
Evans was inducted into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame as an individual in 2010 and as a member of the 1982 winning Trojan football team in 2011.
“I’m getting ill, and I wanted to see if y’all board members could do something for him,” Sauceda told the BISD trustees.
Sauceda remembers well the funeral for Evans — but most importantly, the days following.
“I had a dream,” he said. “I remember I walked into a room.
“There was a coffin on the stage.”
“‘What is going on?’ I asked.
“I don’t know,” someone responded.
He and the others in his dream walk to the stage.
“What is going on?” he continued to ask.
“I don’t know” was the only response.
“From the back of the stage walks out Steve Evans,” he said.
“We look at each other,” Sauceda said.
“He looks at me and says ‘Hey, Richard.’
“I look at him. All he said was, ‘Everything’s going to be all right.’”
When Sauceda awoke, he pondered this dream, not knowing its meaning.
“I have some chronic illnesses affecting me now,” Sauceda said. “I don’t know what is going to happen to me.”
Those words linger with him as prophetic words of hope.
“I felt like if anything happens to me, this is one of the things I want to do before it does,” he said.
