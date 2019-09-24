Friends of NRA announce fundraising banquet

BEEVILLE – Gun lovers and National Rifle Association members around Bee County will want to start saving some cash now.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Friends of the NRA will hold the first banquet to raise grant funds for the national organization that defends Second Amendment rights.
Tyler Ward, a representative of Friends of the NRA, announced this week that the event will be held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Bee County Expo Center.
The doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.
Ward spoke to a small group of volunteers at Americana Arms back on June 6 who were interested in holding the first-ever Friends of the NRA banquet in Bee County.
He explained that money raised by the organization is used to fund grants for 4-H programs, Boy Scout organizations, Reserve Officer Training Corps programs, police and sheriff’s departments and other shooting programs throughout South Texas.
In announcing the local banquet, Ward reminded interested organizations that the deadline for applying for grants to be awarded next year is Nov. 14, 2019.
Grant applications should be made to promote the NRA Foundation’s mission statement. That includes promoting, advancing and encouraging firearms, shooting sports and hunting safety.
The organization promotes the education of individuals of this country with respect to firearms.
That includes encouraging young people to participate in shooting sports while teaching hunting safety and marksmanship along with respect for other subjects that are important to the well-being of the general public.
The grants also are used to fund research toward the improvement of firearms safety and marksmanship facilities and techniques.
The grants are offered to programs that support the activities of the NRA of America to the extent that such activities are centered on charitable, educational or scientific purposes within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Americana Arms owner Jeff Massengill has been instrumental in bringing one of the Friends of the NRA events to Bee County after attending events in neighboring counties.
The banquet offers more than just a good meal and fellowship. Second Amendment supporters will have a chance go home with some of the finest firearms available. They can be won or purchased in the raffles and auctions that will be highlight of the evening.
Tickets may be obtained at Americana Arms. Single tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved for $500.
