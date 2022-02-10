The South Texas Trail Riders are preparing for their 63rd annual Trail Ride. This trail ride will start on Feb. 3 and continue until Feb. 12.
This annual trail ride is designed as a way to keep the cowboy tradition alive.
Attendees will depart from Edroy on the morning of Feb. 4 and will ride from town to town each day.
The riders are scheduled to arrive in Beeville at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 5. They will leave Beeville the following morning, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m.
According to their itinerary, they plan to arrive in San Antonio on Feb. 11 for the 73rd annual Stock Show and Rodeo.
“We are one of 12 different trail rides that meet up with them every year,” said Liz Vesely, the corresponding secretary for South Texas Trail Riders Inc. “In that way, we kick off the rodeo.”
Vesely notes that not everyone needs to have a horse to join others on the trail.
“You can go along, even if you come along in just a motorhome or RV,” said Vesely. “Most everyone has a horse, a mule or a wagon, something that they usually will ride in, but we have a lot of people that are behind the scenes to help out too.”
Vesely is one of those individuals who is behind the scenes. She no longer has a horse, however, she goes along with the riders to take photographs and videos for publicity purposes.
“It’s a lot of fun because you meet a lot of people,” said Vesely. “You help to keep the memory of trail riders alive, kind of like what they did in the old days, coming across with the horses and riding the wagons. ... We have people that come from all over the 50 states, so you get to meet a lot of new people.”
Vesely mentions that each year feels like a reunion, as some riders do not get to see each other outside of the annual trail ride.
“We have some people that have been coming for the last 30 years from up in Iowa, Missouri, different places like that. It’s like a big family reunion when they come down.”
The riders camp out during the trail ride. Each rider needs to be self-sufficient. Most riders have RVs, horse trailers or motor homes to spend the night in at each campsite they finish their day’s ride in. The riders bring their own food for their animals.
The riders tend to ride between 18 and 20 miles each day, stopping at each predetermined destination.
The riders stick to most of the major highways, though they do sometimes have to take a back road before eventually returning to the highway.
Vesely mentions that the riders take safety very seriously when riding along the highways. Some of the riders take the role of scouts, individuals who have proven to be good riders. They stick to the outside of the riders on the left, creating a safety buffer for the other riders.
As they cross county lines, county law enforcement officers will also take positions at the front and back of the trail flashing their lights. Vesely notes that this is only if the county can spare the officers.
While the riders will continue on to San Antonio until Feb. 12, they will arrive at the Beeville Coliseum campsite at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 5.
