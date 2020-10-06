BEEVILLE – The tragedies of life that take a life, like vehicle accidents or the seemingly mounting number of suicides each year – especially among veterans and the younger generation – many times come out of the blue and can change others’ lives forever.
“Dying is just a part of living” may be a fact, but it’s small consolation to those left behind who must deal with the loss of their loved ones.
According to local Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor Karen Knowlton, the number of tragedies happening in the county as well as surrounding area has spurred her and her coworkers to action in the form of what they do best.
Dealing with the grief that comes from those tragedies has prompted Knowlton and those she works with at Serenity Counseling Services to offer “Life After Loss,” a group session for those struggling to come to terms with their grief after losing someone they love.
“We know that we’ve had some suicides, some losses to car wrecks, children lost to SIDS ... and people kind of get stuck,” Knowlton said. “(These classes) are a way to help ‘un-stick’ them and help them move forward in their grieving process.”
The sessions are tailored to the type of loss and grief those who sign up are experiencing, and they are also group-led, though there will be a counselor present at all times in case they are needed...
