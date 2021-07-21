Neil Peterson has a passion for music and art – and his unique blend of both will soon benefit the small town of Tuleta.
It all started with an idea by Jason Maddox, president of the Tuleta Community Improvement Program, when he spotted the former Tuleta resident on Facebook and remembered his carpentry work from his childhood days.
“He had made us some bunk beds when we were kids, and so I always remembered him,” said Maddox.
So he reached out to Peterson, who now lives in Bandera and makes a living doing a new, unique kind of carpentry – forming guitars out of old pianos.
“He says the wood from old pianos makes the best sound for his guitars,” said Maddox. And it also repurposes the perhaps no-longer-used instruments into something new that will serve the same purpose.
Maddox’s idea was to take a 1911 Mendelssohn upright piano that had been donated to the TCIP by a founding member of the group, Willa Mae Chandler. The piano had been on site at the Clem and Bettie Stoltzfus Community Center for years, and the group had even tried to sell it during a garage sale fundraiser last year, but there were no takers.
“I guess God had other plans for it,” said Maddox. “When I came across Neil’s Facebook page and saw what he did with old pianos, I knew I had to contact him about it.
“It all just came together. He was so excited to do it and even said he’d do it at cost for us,” he said. Peterson’s guitars are played by elite musicians across the state and regularly sell for several thousand dollars each.
Peterson grew up in Pawnee but lived in Tuleta and coached and taught at Pettus ISD for three years in the late ’70s.
He started a few years ago after being approached with the idea of taking the wood from an old piano that had more than 100 years of sound waves in its soundboard and turning it into a guitar.
That first guitar found its way into the hands of Bill Middleton of the Bill Middleton Band.
“After Bill started playing it, (the idea) started gaining traction, and I said ‘I need to pursue this,’ and it’s been wonderful,” said Peterson.
“So we started looking for other pianos, and I found three more so far that I’ve taken apart and have two more that area ready to be picked up.”
Peterson and his guitars are also the feature piece of Texas Hill Country Magazine’s July-September issue.
He uses a hybrid mix of the relatively new Taylor V- Class and long-standing Martin X bracing that he calls “My Brace,” which Maddox, who is also a deft hand on guitar strings, expects has the potential to revolutionize the world of guitar crafting.
Peterson says the Willa Mae guitar is one of the most unique builds he has ever done in that every piece of wood in the guitar except the inside kerffing is from the 1911 Mendelssohn upright piano “to create this truly one-of-a-kind acoustic guitar.”
The Mendelssohn piano from Tuleta’s community center is made of ribbon figured mahogany. Peterson took wood from the piano’s soundboard for the guitar’s top, and the large vertical bracing in the back of the piano was used for the guitar’s neck. The piano’s soundboard braces were reclaimed and used for the top and back bracing of the guitar, and some of the ivory key covers found a new role as fingerboard position markers, as well as a beautiful border for the guitar’s soundhole.
“In addition to being a beautiful guitar, it also really has a beautiful sound,” said Maddox.
“A dead instrument that gets to live again in another form, it’s almost a spiritual thing,” said Peterson. “It’s just a special connection.
“The piano theme we feel is so appropriate since the 1911 and music were such a big part of Willa Mae Chandler’s life,” he added.
The Willa Mae guitar is No. 112 in Peterson’s Dreadknot series and will be raffled off at the end of July during an open mic night event in Tuleta to raise money for a new community center being planned for the Tuleta community.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, from 4-8 p.m. with “as many local musicians as we can gather,” said Maddox.
The raffle will be held at 7 p.m., and Peterson along with one of Willa’s Mae’s relatives will draw the winning ticket.
Only 250 tickets will be sold. Anyone interested in getting one ... or several ... can contact Jason Maddox or the TCIP on Facebook or at 361-542-0625.
The guitar will be on display the Tuleta Community Center on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who would like to see it. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase in person at that time.
•lcampbell@mysoutex.com•