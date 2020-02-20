Fruit trees stolen from downtown

BEEVILLE – It isn’t the cost of the trees that has the city manager concerned.
At about $15 each, having five citruses stolen from downtown isn’t a significant expense.
“But we have done a lot of work with them,” said City Manager Joe B. Montez. “They are going to continue stealing them if we don’t try to stop them.
“Since we put mulch and water them frequently, the ground is soft, and they just pull them out — roots and all.”
The city planted these trees back in December 2018 as a beautification effort to the heart of the city.
“We have little lemons and oranges on them now,” Montez said. “There is even an olive tree.
“You give it a couple of years, and you will see the difference.”
Montez said he hopes the community can help by keeping an eye on these plants and reporting those who steal from the area.
He adds that the trees, a donation to the city’s effort, aren’t the only things being stolen.
The plants along North Washington Street are pulled up and taken by those eyeing the flowers.
“We have always had problems with people stealing plants in the downtown area,” the city manager said. “I wish people would stop doing that.”
Montez adds that this sort of theft negates what the effort’s of the city.
“All that work we have done to showcase our downtown area is for naught if this continues,” Montez said.
“We want to continue to develop the downtown area, but it is going to take everyone to make it happen,” said Michelle Trevino, Main Street Manager.
Montez said that, even without the Tax Incremental Finance Zone funding, the city is still planning to continue its downtown improvement plan.
Next on their list — redoing the street in the 200 block of Madison Street in front of Coastal Bend Distilling.
The loss of this additional funding has hurt the efforts to improve downtown.
“I just wish I had the TIF money so I could have redone all those back parking lots,” Montez said.