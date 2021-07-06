Just months after the end of World War II, King Fuller opened one of the first Ford tractor dealerships in the state of Texas.
That dealership still stands to this day, and it calls Beeville home.
Fuller Tractor Company celebrated its 75th anniversary last week with an open house at its location on U.S. Highway 59 near FM 351.
Otis King Fuller Jr., the grandson of the business’ founder, operates the business today.
He’s been in the family business for more than 40 years, and he’s been running the business on a day-to-day basis for the past 20 years.
Today, the company is an authorized Kubota tractor dealer but also sells equipment from New Holland as well as several other lines of small equipment such as All Seasons Feeders, Armstrong Ag, Bush Hog, Monosem and Rhino Ag.
The secret to success, King Jr. says, started with his father’s dedication to treating people the right way.
“He always had the idea that he wanted to take care of everybody,” King Jr. said about his father, Otis King Fuller Sr., who was known around town as Otis.
“If there was any kind of problems, he fixed them.
“One thing he taught me a long time ago was, he told me, ‘Always treat the customers on the other side the way you’d want to be treated if the shoe was on the other foot.’”
King Jr. and the Fuller family celebrated the dealership’s 75th anniversary by inviting the community to a barbecue surrounded by a myriad of tractors and equipment painted in Kubota’s trademark orange.
King Fuller first opened Fuller Tractor in 1946 when Ford decided to move from distributorships to dealerships and offered one of those dealerships to King, who was working as a salesman for Ford at the time.
King set up shop in Beeville, while two other dealerships opened in Wharton and Center Point.
The Wharton dealership, Wharton Tractor Company, is still in operation today.
Fuller Tractor Company is on its third location in Beeville, now at 1905 W. Corpus Christi St.
The Beeville store’s 75th anniversary celebration came just one day after another the 10th anniversary celebration for the company’s Alice location.
King Jr. and his wife, Mona, started work on the Alice location in 2010 and opened the doors in 2011.
In just 10 years, King Jr. said, the Alice location has grown to be as big as the Beeville store.
“Alice has been good. We like Alice,” King Jr. said. “And we like Beeville, too, of course.”
