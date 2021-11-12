Gallagher flips script on Beeville with works

Transporting yourself to a different place without taking a single step is the magic of reading, a trick Paul Gallagher specializes in.
The Beeville-based author visited his old stomping grounds, the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, this past week to promote his “Fairydom Series,” a local young adult hit. The first two entries, “Sticky Snare” and “Sticky Mess,” revolve around two local children catching fairies with gum, called “sticky snare.” The children end up caught themselves, brought from Beeville to the world of the fairies.
Both “Sticky Snare” and “Sticky Mess” are made for those age 9 and up, and both extend past 200 pages. The broad, colorful world of the fairies is brought to life through Gallagher’s creative process.
“I just start writing,” the author stated. “That’s all I do. I have the general idea of what direction I want to go in, and I just put pen to paper and see if it all comes out (well). That’s where (the ‘Fairydom Series’) came from, an idea that I had (of) kids catching fairies ... next thing I knew, I had originally 500 pages written. I knew I couldn’t do one book, so I had to separate them.”
Writing since elementary school, Gallagher gained valuable environmental inspiration working at the Barnhart library. While working in the young adult section, conversations with fellow employees about series such as “Harry Potter” sparked his interest in “Fairydom.”
After the release of the first book, “Sticky Snare,” Gallagher said he’s heard nothing but “good things,” including one 9-year-old calling the book “wicked.”
“That was a huge moment, that someone really enjoys it,” the author stated. “And, it’s coming from a child. Children tell the truth.”
While working on the third entry in the “Fairydom Series,” Gallagher also promoted his other works, including novel “Thump Thump.” The story – more adult-oriented – takes place in the fictional “Yonkers, Texas,” a town located in the same locale as Berclair. The second entry in the “Yonkers” series, “Propeller Man,” is also available.
His Beeville-area inspiration continues in the “Fairydom Series,” where the protagonists reside in a home reminiscent of Gallagher’s former Beeville abode.
“I kind of took pieces of that specific land, since I lived there for so long.”
To purchase any of Paul Gallagher’s works, visit www.amazon.com/Paul-Gallagher. To follow the author, visit PRGBooks on Instagram or TikTok.
