Flip open the program from the recent first responders appreciation dinner hosted by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, and you’ll find one sentence in bold letters on the bottom of one page that simply reads, “Thanks to all who selflessly and continually serve our communities.”
That sentence, while only 10 words long, perfectly encapsulates the feelings of John Galloway toward first responders.
The longtime Beeville businessman, who operates the funeral home that bears his surname, once again hosted the annual appreciation dinner that honors first responders and frontline healthcare workers from both Bee and Live Oak counties at the Bee County Expo Center Sept. 9.
Galloway opened the evening by calling for the posting of the colors, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance as well as the playing of the national anthem.
Carl Pickett, the chaplain for the Beeville Police Department as well as the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, delivered the opening prayer.
That was followed by a candle-lighting service which honored the four main branches of first responders.
Beeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Burris lit the red candle, which honors fire personnel. Mickie Treviño, the co-founder of Angel Care Ambulance Service, lit the white candle, honoring frontline healthcare workers. Beeville Police Department officer Colton Rodriguez lit the blue candle, which honors police personnel, and Bee County Honor Guard member Jesse Gonzales lit the green candle, which honors military personnel.
Bagpiper Roberta Hayworth then serenaded the crowd with the playing of “Amazing Grace.”
Then Galloway welcomed the keynote speaker for the evening, Texas Oil and Gas Association Executive Director Todd Staples.
Staples thanked all the first responders in the crowd for their service to their communities, and also reminded the crowd of why it’s great to be an American and, more specifically, a Texan.
The dinner carried special meaning as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Staples touched on that during his speech, calling for all in attendance to remember the pride and camaraderie all Americans felt after the attacks.
More than 100 first responders from the two counties attended the dinner, where they received a free steak dinner with all the fixings, including cheesy potatoes and green beans.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home is the sole sponsor for the annual dinner, but this year, Triga Fire Solutions donated numerous bottles of its Shieldpro hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Galloway recognized Triga General Manager Mohammed Elayyan after the keynote address, welcoming the Dubai native to Beeville, where Triga will build the first U.S. manufacturing plant for parent company NAFFCO.
