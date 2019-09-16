BEEVILLE – Hundreds of first responders gathered at the Bee County Expo Center Wednesday night for the second annual Appreciation Dinner.
The event has been sponsored for the past two years on Sept. 11 by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Bee and Live Oak counties.
The event is held to honor those who provide emergency services in the two counties and to commemorate the attacks on United States on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked airliners and crashed them into buildings in New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as a field in Pennsylvania.
The event began with the lighting of four candles, one red, one blue, one green and one white.
The red candle honored fire department personnel in the two counties, the blue was for law enforcement, the green candle was lighted in honor of those who serve and have served in the military, and the white candle was lighted in honor of the emergency medical service personnel who serve the area.
After an opening prayer led by Rev. Homer Hanna a bagpiper, Roberta Hayworth of Corpus Christi, played two ceremonial songs on her instrument.
She ended her performance by playing “Amazing Grace” as she slowly marched through the crowd and left the building.
Then Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno and Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff spoke to those gathered.
Moreno told those at the event that she was in her first year of college when the Twin Towers in New York City were hit by hijacked aircraft.
Huff reminded the first responders that the attacks on the United States homeland killed 2,996 persons.
“Sept. 11 did more than change our society,” Huff said. “It brought carnage and death front and center.”
During his comments, Rev. Hanna referred to the 23rd Psalm that begins with “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
The program provided by Galloway & Sons ended with the slogan printed in red ink on the back, “We will never forget.”