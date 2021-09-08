The Beeville Independent School District Police Department’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of the students and staff.
To Chief Art Gamez, that means staying on top of the latest and best standard response protocols and consistently training with those he has been entrusted to keep safe.
Chief Gamez said he and his department utilize the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University because they were designated by Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code for safety training and research.
“We also work with the I Love U Guys Foundation so we can teach our students those responses from K-12,” he said. “One important thing we learned from Carly Posey’s experience during the Sandy Hook tragedy was that when the kids made their way out they took a certain route. When she asked them, ‘Why didn’t you just cut through the parking lot?’
“The kids said they were just following the fire drill route they learned. That proves that these responses are muscle memory. It’s something we need to practice with everyone so they know exactly what to do if the time ever comes.”
Chief Gamez spoke delicately about emergency situations, with equal passion and seriousness.
“My goal is for everyone to be prepared,” he said. “We can’t control emergencies. But we can control how we react to them. And that’s my priority.”
Updated posters are currently being replaced in every classroom and throughout buildings.
“When we started this department in 2018 I knew getting this standardized method going was critical,” said Gamez. “Our ultimate objective is to save as many lives as possible. Training will provide that perspective for people so they’ve already been through the motions and they know what to expect, what we expect of them and they are more comfortable.”
Chief Gamez said they plan to host larger scale drills and trainings with other agencies and parents and members of the community.
The posters include five color-coded actions including “Hold!”, “Secure!”, “Lockdown”, “Evacuate!” and “Shelter!”
“I think it’s imperative to get the parents involved so that they continue these discussions at home and everyone is on the same page,” said Gamez. “In the future parents may see signs on the doors of the school during an exercise and we would appreciate their patience and cooperation while we go over things with the students. Their understanding of these protocols is crucial.”
Chief Gamez said another primary concern at this time is their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said while the concerns of parents are important, the district is doing everything it can to monitor the growing number of cases and keep everyone safe.
“We receive guidance from the Texas Education Agency,” he said. “It is authorized by the Executive Order GA-38, which regulates what we can and cannot do. We can’t break the law and we’re constantly meeting to discuss the best ways to serve the community.”
Chief Gamez also asked for the community to be more patient and aware of their surroundings near the school zones for each school in the district.
“Cell phones are not in school zones,” he said. “But more importantly, phones just take your focus off the road and pedestrians. Slow down. Give yourself enough time. If you live in Beeville you know that five minutes makes a big difference.
“Be patient with buses unloading children and do not try to go around or pass.
“We go over the pickup locations with the students and they know where to go. Now it’s up to the parents to work together.
“I’m confident that the process will iron itself out and that my officers will help our community in any way we can to get through these difficult times and new challenges as a team.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•