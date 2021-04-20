The Gamma Omicron Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is offering grants to young women who are entering the field of education.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an international honor society for key women educators. Gamma Omicron is the local chapter serving Bee, Karnes and Live Oak Counties.
A Grant-In-Aid of $600 will be awarded to a young woman who has completed at least 60 credit hours at a college or university by the end of the 2021 Spring semester. These grants are available to only young ladies graduated from one of the high schools in the three counties that Gamma Omicron serves.
Anyone interested in more information should send an email to gammaomicron87@gmail.com. Use the subject line “Grants”. You will receive an email with all the details to apply. Application packets will be due back to the Gamma Omicron Chapter by April 27.