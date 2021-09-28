The pre-law path of A.C. Jones High School senior Lana Garcia was made more financially feasible this past week.
In a ceremony Sept. 16, Garcia was chosen as the recipient of the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award, worth up to $50,000. Garcia was one of four finalists, each ranked in the top 10% of the 2021 senior class.
Garcia, who was surrounded by family and friends when receiving the honor, stated she was “grateful” for the award from the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Foundation.
“I’m glad I’ve been given this opportunity to use this money to further my education,” Garcia said.
The senior’s interest in being a lawyer will first take her to Rice University, with the Barnhart Award aiding in Garcia’s tuition at the institution.
Garcia has proven her worth over her years at A.C. Jones, taking part in a multitude of activities. She is a member of the school’s Interact Club and student council and is also involved in National Honor Society. She has given herself to her community outside of school as well, volunteering at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Tour de Honey Bike Ride and HMD Field Day.
Garcia’s fellow finalists were also helped in their college transition by a one-time Maggie Price Scholarship Award, worth $15,000. Receiving the $15,000 honor were seniors Carly Knapp, Kinlee Ramon and Lucie Ruiz, all of whom will be able to use the funds for the school of their choosing.
Originally started in 1997, Garcia’s Joe Barnhart Scholars Award is given annually to A.C. Jones students selected by the Barnhart Scholarship Foundation. The four finalists had to submit an application for the award along with transcripts and an essay describing their accomplishments. The final step was an interview process on Sept. 16.
“These girls have worked really hard,” said A.C. Jones Program Director Brenda De La Rosa, who announced the Barnhart award in the school’s lecture hall. “They’ve been applying for scholarships, they’ve been applying for admissions to universities … they’re just great young ladies, and I’m really proud of all of them.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•