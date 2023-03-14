The Garden Club of America has deep roots, roots which stretch back to the dawning decades of the 20th century, producing a hearty plant that has blossomed into an organization that plants seeds of beauty throughout every state and across the nation.
Such beauty found its way to Beeville last week, as the Beeville Garden Club hosted their Table Show at Prosperity Bank, showcasing the aesthetics and imagination of its members and affording the community a chance to experience true harmony at the table.
“I was excited, this is my first year and I was excited, I think they are all awesome,” Diana Gutierrez, who alongside Diane LaRoche set a table called Time in a Bottle, named after a famous song of the same name. “I’m new to the whole gardening thing.”
Time in a Bottle was a neat encapsulation of the concept of the table show, which displayed more than just the fruits of any one member’s garden. Each table was to follow the theme of “harmony at the table”, an open-ended concept that was approached a number of different ways, with musical harmony being the clear favorite among them. Time in a Bottle had a romantic spread of roses, accompanied by ornate antique clocks, napkins
which LaRoche, a seamstress, made herself, decorated with musical notes.
“It’s not judged, it’s an opportunity to be creative, for setting your table and decorating your table and we always have a theme. This year we chose Harmony at the Table,” Linda McKay, table show chairman, said. “There’s harmony in all sorts of ways. You want harmony at your table when you’re sitting with your family, family harmony, we all want harmony in the world, harmony in the colors, in the aesthetics at the table. There’s all sorts of ways you can take that.”
McKay’s own table opted for an inspiration from Scripture, with lilies as its flower and religious iconography upon the tabletop. Other tables followed the theme in different ways: one represented school music and the vibrant energy of a homecoming tailgate, its “table” taking the form of a grill. Another, created by local veterinarian and another table show chairman Sarah Gremmel, styled itself with some gnomish garden decor, a trio of clay sculptures who lent the table its name: Three Tenors.
“We have some amazing women in the club and each club has a little different flavor,” Gwen DeWitt, a master gardener who has been with the club since the 1980s, said. “It’s truly a huge group of women and a few men who like to create and who like to improve.”
For Gutierrez, the camaraderie is certainly a big appeal that keeps her coming back.
“They always tell me I’m full of bubbles because I’m the youngest one,” Gutierrez said. “We meet once a month and I just like the idea of just being with other women, because I’m very blessed to not have to work. I just enjoy being with them.”
The Beeville Garden Club has been around since the 1950s, being federated into the Texas Garden Club in 1955, according to DeWitt. The organization’s history charts some of the most impactful moments in modern American history.
“The whole purpose of garden club is that in the 1920s women gathered together to change things,” DeWitt said. “We were just beginning to get the vote, the automobile was coming about, WWI was over and we hadn’t gotten into WWII yet. We started banding together and creating garden clubs to improve and beautify communities. The husbands … all went to war and came back and went to school, started businesses. Because (women) had more mobility, we grouped together to change things, to improve things. We restored gardens, we restored forts and all sorts of things.”
The impact of their work can be seen all over, from signposts marking bridges crossing rivers and creeks all over Texas to the grounds of the governor’s mansion. The Garden Club of America even helps feed the world, with Seeds for Life, which distributes seeds to countries all over the world. That program began to help restore war-torn Europe after its decimation in the world wars.
Beyond that, garden club helps provide scholarships to students who are going into aligned fields, like horticulture and environmental studies.
The Beeville Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the meeting room of Simmons Bank. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome to drop by.