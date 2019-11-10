Garden Club will hold veterans program Nov. 11

BEEVILLE – The Beeville Garden Club will again hold the Veterans Day program at the Blue Star Marker at the Bee County Courthouse this year.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a call to order and the presentation of the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
Garden Club President Karen Benson will give the invocation and reading followed by a welcome by County Judge Stephanie Moreno and guest speakers Iraq/Afghanistan Veteran Organization Commander Louis Paleto, American Legion Unit #274 President Adela Meredith and member Shirley Richardson, VFW Auxiliary #9170 President Judy Bowen, Marchetta White with the Vietnam Veterans of America and more.
There will be a placing of wreaths ceremony, and the benediction will be given by Marty Rickard with the VFW #9170.