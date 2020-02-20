The Garza East prison unit in Beeville is next on the state’s list to close.
This announcement, which also included the Jester I Unit in Sugarland, came Thursday morning from the office of Senator John Whitmire.
“All current employees will be offered jobs at nearby units thereby preventing the loss of any jobs while also addressing understaffing at other units. In addition, existing programs will be transferred to ensure inmates continue in their progress,” according to the release.
“TDCJ plans to shutter the prison in Beeville to ensure the state maintains adequate space should it ever see a spike in the number of inmates. The closures come with an estimated savings of $20 million a year which can be used to cover shortfalls in other areas and enhance security and services at the remaining facilities.”