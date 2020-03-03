Garza East to close

BEEVILLE – Officials say no employees will lose their jobs as the Garza East Unit, a state prison here, is on the list to close.
This comes as no solace for some employees. In all, the prison employs 442 with 324 of those being security, according to the Department of Criminal Justice.
Word of the closure came as a surprise to many as no advance notice was given to city and county officials.
“I just found out about an hour ago from a TDCJ public release. So I can’t really say what kind of impact it’s going to have,” said Joe Montez, city manager.
“I spoke to Senator Judith Zaffirini’s Office. They didn’t know about it either,” said County Judge Trace Morrill. “They just found out this morning.”
The notice from Senator John Whitmire arrived midmorning, Feb. 20, in a news release announcing the closing of both Garza East and the Jester I Unit in Sugar Land.
“All we can do is take Whitmire’s representation at face value that there will be no net loss of jobs to the county,” Morrill said.
Whitmire’s office said that employees will be offered jobs at nearby facilities to address the state’s current understaffing issue at its prisons.
In addition, existing programs will be transferred to ensure inmates continue in their progress.
“If Senator Whitmire actually wants to address staffing issues, he should try major reforms in both pay and the way officers are treated by the state,” said Jason Jansky, a former correctional officer and volunteer with the Stand with Gray organization, which offers assistance, support and donations to officers.
This Beeville prison could be opened again by the state if needed. Its closure now comes at a savings of $20 million a year which can be used to cover shortfalls in other areas and enhance security and services at the remaining facilities, Whitmire’s office said.
Attempts to reach current employees were unsuccessful.
“Texas correctional employees are not free to share their concerns with the media, which makes it hard to find out what’s really going on in state prisons,” said Jansky. “These employees are told they will be fired if they speak to reporters.”
Jansky said that many of the correctional officers are concerned with where they will possibly be asked to work.
“The likely ‘nearby units’ Senator Whitmire referred to are the McConnell and Connally units, two of the most dangerous prisons in the state of Texas,” Jansky said. “Connally also is a 30-minute drive from Beeville, so local officers will be spending even more time away from their families.
“They’ll be working in a harsher environment with an increased chance of being involved in a use of force, all for the same pay.
“TDCJ has a long history of underpaying its correctional staff at these maximum security facilities.
“Officers managing minimum security DWI offenders in air conditioned, one-story facilities are paid the same as officers managing murders and rapists in sweltering, three-story prisons. Its a big reason why staffing at Connally and McConnell has been a near constant concern over the past decade, with correctional staffing numbers sometimes dropping below 50 percent.
“If Senator Whitmire thinks this move will alleviate those problems, then he has his head in the sand.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.