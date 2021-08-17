The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Garza West Transfer Facility and William G. McConnell Unit currently have a total of 74 inmates and employees with active COVID-19 cases.
The prisons also have a total of 34 inmates and employees in medical isolation to help reduce the spread of the virus as well.
TDCJ Director of Communications Jeremy Desel did not respond to questions regarding testing and vaccinations for the Bee County prisons.
According to a previous release, all inmates are encouraged and offered the vaccination but have the right to refuse the shot.
Bee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Ronnie Jones confirmed there were no active cases from inmates or employees at the county jail.
Due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious than previous strains, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, Jones said they are currently planning to offer testing again soon.
“We will be offering tests to inmates and employees experiencing symptoms or who simply want to get tested,” he said. “It will likely be administered by our medical staff onsite, and we hope to continue keeping everyone safe and healthy.”
In a post by the Bee County Office of Emergency Management on Aug. 4, there was a sudden uptick in active cases after July 26, with a current total of 194.
The post also showed a dramatic increase in Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville hospitalizations with a new total of 19 patients.
Testing is available by appointment only by calling the Bee County COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- noon and resuming from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Vaccines are available at the following locations:
• H-E-B Pharmacy on a walk-in basis from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to close
• Walgreens Pharmacy for ages 12 and up: Pfizer is available by filling out a form online
• Walmart on a walk-in basis: Moderna
• Department of State Health Services, every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
