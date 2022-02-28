When Joe Barnhart Foundation board member Richard Viebig had Caleb McMullen remain standing after introducing the four finalists for the 2022 Joe Barnhart Scholars Award, the 17-year-old thought he had done something wrong.
That anxiety was quickly washed away, though, when Viebig told the gathered crowd that McMullen was the winner of this year’s award.
“That moment, my heart like soared up into the clouds and it was just a very surreal moment,” McMullen said about hearing Viebig announce his name as the winner of the annual award at a Joe Barnhart Lectureship Series event held at the A.C. Jones High School auditorium Feb. 18.
“In all honesty, it still hasn’t set in yet, but I’m very, very grateful.”
As the winner of the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award, McMullen will receive a $50,000 scholarship.
“It feels amazing,” McMullen said about winning the scholarship.
“I mean, in the end, we all were winners, we did get $15,000, but I know that this $50,000 is going to help me propel the career that I want to go into and to be able to leave this place a little bit better than I found it.”The A.C. Jones junior will put the scholarship toward his education at Texas A&M College Station, where he plans to study 3D modeling and animation.
While most would think that means he has designs on making video games or animated movies, McMullen has a different plan.
“I plan on using it for medical purposes,” McMullen said, adding that he will dabble in video games and entertainment as well.
“The technology is already out there, but I plan on using it to create environments in virtual reality simulations to help PTSD victims that will be able to give them closure for something that they weren’t able to control.”
The other three finalists for this year’s award were Noemi Alaniz, Kurt Fierro and Caleigh Martin.
All three will receive the Maggie Price Scholarship Award, which is a $15,000 one-time award that is presented to the student in their first year of college.
Alaniz plans to pursue a degree in computer science with a focus on computer programming at the University of Texas at Austin.
Fierro plans to study mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University College Station.
Martin will attend the University of Oklahoma, where she will study at the Gallogly College of Engineering.
All four finalists rank in the top 10% out of the 232-member class of 2023.
