When you enter John Paul Gonzales’ world at the Blessed Hands Boxing gym, you can count on learning at least three things: how to throw a jab, how to be disciplined and how to have a relationship with God.
The latter two are the most important in Gonzales’ eyes.
“I just feel like I’m able to minster not just to kids or teens but adults as well in the boxing gym,” the 32-year-old said about what drives him to mix his love for the Lord and his passion for pugilism.
Discipline and honoring God are the two tenets of Blessed Hands Boxing, and the first helps you do the second, according to Gonzales.
“I teach discipline. That’s the main thing,” he said.
“What I want them to get out of it is the discipline inside and outside the ring. Knowing wrong from right and being able to apply that to their life, not just in the gym.”
Gonzales recently reopened his gym and is back to training 16 youth boxers.
“It felt really great,” he said about opening his doors once again.
The reopening had been delayed twice – first because Gonzales contracted COVID-19, then again in early September when burglars broke in stole nearly all of the gym’s equipment...
