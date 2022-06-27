The Texas General Land Office has announced its public outreach initiative to encourage Texans to be prepared and stay prepared for hurricane season, which began Wednesday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.
The preparedness campaign includes a video advertisement series titled, “Don’t Ignore Your Risk”, a bilingual multi-media, multi-platform campaign urging Texans to take time now to know their risk, purchase flood insurance, protect their home, safeguard documents and prepare emergency supplies and an evacuation route.
According to FEMA, just one inch of flood water can cause more than $25,000 in damage.
The GLO encourages all Texans to prepare for hurricane season by doing the following:
Know Your Risk - Sign up for your community’s emergency warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
Make Your Evacuation Plan - Check with local officials about updated evacuation shelters for this year. Know where your family will meet up if you are separated and where you will stay.
Pack a “go bag” including items you need to take with you if you evacuate. A “go bag” should be easy to carry and kept in a place where you can grab it quickly.
Check with drivetexas.org to find routes near you. To find a shelter near you, download the FEMA app at fema.gov/mobile-app.
Gather Supplies - Plan for your entire household including children, people with disabilities or access/functional needs and pets.
Secure Documents - Remember to secure copies of important personal documents. Filing for government assistance requires documentation. Be sure to keep documents in a secure location and take them with you if you need to evacuate. Place these documents in a waterproof bag and back them up on cloud storage or a thumb drive.
Protect Your Property - Shutter your home as needed, review your flood insurance policy (or sign up for one) and declutter drains and gutters.
Most homeowner and renter insurance policies do not cover flood damage. A flood insurance policy generally does not take effect until 30 days after purchase, so be sure to maintain your policy.
Information submitted by Brittany Eck, director of Communications, Community Development & Revitalization, Texas General Land Office