It was a windy South Texas night, crisp and cool under a promise of rain, yet the fires glowed brightly at the Bee County Expo Center, warming a cadre of cooks and readying a feast for the soul and senses.
“Texas is special for a whole lot of reasons,” Dustin Durham remarked, overseeing his custom smoker, fashioned out of the shell of a sandblasting pot. “But we do brisket better than anybody else in the country.”
An annual tradition was back in force to help kick-off this year’s Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker’s Show, with a competitive cook-off tournament hosted by the Bee County Area Go Texan. The contest promised to send the county’s best cook off to Houston to take part in an international cooking contest, and though the air was cool and the weather wintery, the fires of ambition sizzled as hot and red as the steaks they cooked.
“This is a cash payout, so the total purse right now is $5,000. That’s divided up among at least ten of the top average and first-through-third in each meat category,” David Miller, cook-off committee chairman for the Bee County Area Go Texan, told the Bee-Picayune. “Most people who do this for fun, as a hobby, they’re chasing it around hoping to bring back some money.”
Though the prize gives the contest a competitive edge, the real choice cut of the event was the good cause it supported.
“We’re a subcommittee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and so by doing what’s required of us as a committee, we are granted money from the rodeo to give to local kids for scholarships,” Ryan Daniels, president of the Bee County Area Go Texans, said. “We also raise our local money here which we give on top of that.”
On top of a $20,000 scholarship, these events usually raise between $8,000 to $12,000, Daniels said. It’s a meaningful reward, and so the cook-off contestants were not only competing for their own sake, but just by entering helped to contribute to a bright future for an area youth. That sense of community spirit is certainly what’s drawn Daniels to the cause.
“For the kids, just to see the smile on their face when they get the money,
that’s why we do it,” Daniels said.
For many present, the draw was more than just personal glory or the satisfaction of giving back to one’s community. Throughout the expo grounds, strangers became neighbors and neighbors became friends, sharing drinks, gleefully inviting passersby to come by and try their food. Introductions were made the old fashioned way, through the breaking of bread – or in this case, brisket.
“It’s just the fellowship (that brings us out),” Jason Drummond, another contestant, told the Bee-Picayune. “You get to hang out and have a great time with friends and family and that’s what it’s about for all of us.”
“We were just kind of raised that way,” Josh Drummond, his brother and teammate, added. Both Drummonds were longtime cooks and cook-off competitors, following in a family tradition established by their late father.
Benny Martinez, another Bee County competitor, perhaps summed it up the simplest:
“I just enjoy cooking, for people, family, everybody.”
Spice of Life
Variety is the spice of life and every competitor had their own unique flavor to lend their entries. Many had customized smokers, some favored grills; some used traditional spices and others experimented. There were ribs coated in a glaze whose sweetness came from a hint of pecan; there were briskets with crisp outsides and pillowy insides.
It wasn’t just the competition entries that dazzled the senses. Cliff Archer, who would go on to win top marks in the steak and chicken category, prepared a bubbling pot of potato soup for everyone to enjoy, offering a spreading warmth and savory salvation from the cold.
Jim Fly, from Goliad, cooked up a bundle of sausages the first night, brought from Goliad’s local grocer. While some kept close eye over the details of their recipes, Fly wasn’t shy about letting you know what made his food so good.
“(My ribs are special) because they are cooked to perfection,” he said. “They are the perfect mix of sweet and savory. They melt in your mouth.”
Grady Speed’s specialty was brisket, and his love of barbecue might very well border on obsession.
“It’s one of those deals where I’m always thinking about barbecue, 24/7,” Speed said. “It’s on my brain from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed.”
Speed was a veteran cook-off competitor, with 20 years of experience, having started first alongside his family and now having moved on to make his own name, spurred on by the friendships and collective wisdom of his competitors.
“I hit the road and met folks like Matias here and the seasoned cooks and just listened on Friday nights, picked their brain a little bit,” Speed said. “When I got my first call at a competition, I was hooked.”
Matias Serrata was the man to beat this year, as he has consistently proven himself to be Bee County’s best cook, though he defers the true talent lies with his wife.
“I met my wife, she came from a line of caterers and cooks,” Serrata said. “She got me into it and … that’s how I started cooking.”
Serrata had won this contest before and, as it happened, he’d win best in Bee County once more, again earning the right to go and represent the county at the international level in Houston. What’s all, he’s made his name there too – he is the fabled reserve grand champion from Bee County, having taken the title once in 2018 and tied for it in 2019.
“They tell you you’re a finalist and you don’t know where you’re at,” Serrata said, recalling the moment he first won. “Then you go to a big stage … when they got to (calling out) the reserve grand champion, they called the Bee County Go Texan, which was us. I threw my cap up off the stage … It was one of the highlights of my cooking career.”
Serrata went toe to toe not only with the best teams in Texas, but elite cooks from as far as Japan and Brazil.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but you just try to lock out everybody who’s there and just try to do your thing,” Serrata said. “People are as intimidated by you as you are them. I try to treat it like I’m at home cooking.”
Everything matters when cooking at the elite level, but the mark of a champion comes down to technique and timing.
“It’s everything,” Serrata said. “Technique’s a lot. Seasoning, injections play a role, but … everything’s about time, timing means a lot. You gotta make sure you get the timing correct.”
Being the best in the world and the best in Texas may as well be one and the same, if you asked Beeville Mayor Brian Watson, who just so happened to also be throwing his hat into the ring.
“The best in Texas barbecue is the best in the world, as far as I’m concerned,” Watson said. “Why stop at the world? The Milky Way at a minimum.”
This was Watson’s first taste of competitive cooking.
“I’ve always wanted to do the competition barbecue, so … why not? It’s in our backyard,” Watson said, confessing that he did not have a great deal of experience with cooking at all, but that hardly seemed to dissuade him.
“When you come to Texas you have to learn,” he said. “That’s part of the heritage over here.”