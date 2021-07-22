Beeville golfers will soon have a renovated and restored clubhouse to call their own at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course.
City officials expect the projects to be completed by the end of the month, meaning golfers can enjoy the changes for the rest of the summer, including a new patio area with shade and seating just behind the clubhouse.
“The clubhouse was built in 1980 and it’s overdue for some upgrades and changes,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Fred Diaz. “We’re going to fix the rust issues, fix this broken window and put a metal frame with cinder blocks to add some more room here. It’ll also let us free up some more space inside for some other things we want to add.”
Diaz and City Manager John Benson said the clubhouse recently started selling snacks and drinks and hopes to install more fridges and variety.
“We’re currently in the application process to sell beer,” said Benson. “We want to provide a better experience to our visitors and take some of their suggestions and see what works. There’s other golf courses nearby so we definitely want to keep up with options and quality.”
Along with repairs to the front end, the back door, door frame and door jamb will also be fixed.
In addition to clubhouse repairs, the city also transformed a nearby picnic table shelter into the new golf cart storage and charging station.
The city is currently leasing a total of 13 electric 2017 model carts and plans to look make changes when the lease expires at the end of the year.
“We would like to negotiate our lease to include one or two more carts, possibly newer models,” said Benson. “The new storage also includes spaces for users to rent and leave their carts, but we are still working on details of those agreements.”
Diaz and Benson said the storage holds less than 20 carts and installing electric ports and keeping the unit ventilated is important for high temperatures and charging cart batteries.
The current storage space will be transformed into shaded patio area with tables and chairs for guests to cool down and gather.
“Other than a few benches near the trees there nowhere for people to just sit,” said Benson. “Now when people host tournaments, come to practice or watch or just cool down, they have a shaded area.”
Diaz said the course averages about 5,500 rounds a year and is especially popular during the winter months.
“Ultimately we’re investing in the golf course,” he said. “We have to keep it alive and make it better.”
Benson said the improvements were a continuation from last year’s upgrade on the sprinkler and irrigation system to improve the trees, greens and fairway, as well as other projects to help accommodate more members.
“We’re open to the public but right now, but we don’t offer club rentals,” said Benson. “That’s something we can look into later as well as someone to offer golf lessons, a small kitchen to offer different food and snacks. We are slowly making changes and hope to continue making improvements for our golfing community.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•